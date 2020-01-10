The South Pike School District is knee-deep in a leadership shake-up.
Trustees welcomed a new member to the board and appointed officers Thursday morning at their first regular meeting of the New Year.
Trustee Carrie Tate Christian was elected to the board in the Nov. 26 general election and took her seat this week.
Christian replaces John Hilbert, who retired after spending decades on the board. Hilbert attended the meeting Thursday to demonstrate his continued support.
Trustees voted unanimously to appoint Clara Conerly board president and Luke Lampton board secretary.
Conerly replaces former trustee Sam Hall as president. Hall recently resigned after being elected to the Pike County Board of Supervisors.
Board attorney Lem Mitchell said trustees will appoint an interim replacement for Hall’s seat until an election can be held in March. Lampton said the board is in the process of making an appointment.
