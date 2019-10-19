An early morning fire destroyed a Tylertown restaurant Friday as the business went up in flames too quickly for first responders to stop it.
Tylertown firefighters received a call alerting them to a fire that had broken out at Lagniappe Coffee House on North Railroad Avenue just before 3:30, Tylertown Fire Chief Joe Stinson said.
Firefighters were told that the fire had already progressed and that the structure was burning significantly, he said.
When first responders arrived, they found the remains of the cafe ablaze and in a state of collapse.
“When we got there it was already completely burned,” Stinson said.
Assistant Fire Chief Les Lampton said that when he arrived at the scene, the business was badly damaged.
“We got the call and the fire at the cafe was already fully involved,” Lampton said. “It was a total loss.”
Fire Investigator Brad Dunaway said the blaze is under investigation but that he does not believe it was intentionally set.
Next week a state fire investigator will meet Dunaway in Tylertown to probe the cause of the fire that destroyed the popular restaurant.
Dunaway said he was able to locate the starting point of the fire. It appears that the blaze initiated around the shop counter that sits next to a drive-through window, he said.
He has not yet determined the cause of the fire, only the probable location of its ignition.
Lagniappe Coffee House made a name for itself among Tylertown residents by giving away coffee to first responders for free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.