TYLERTOWN — Walthall County’s justice court judges asked supervisors to consider hiring another clerk in their office.
LaShunda Magee was promoted to clerk to replace Janet Laird, who retired effective April 30, but was out most of April using up vacation days.
The office’s prior third clerk, Sherry Provost, was promoted to deputy clerk.
Judges Ryan Bruhl and Carl Montgomery Jr. said the justice court offices have been quieter while precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic have been in effect, but the personnel will be needed when court sessions resume.
“We’ve had three employees for the last 10 years,” Bruhl said. “It gets hectic during court, and it will be hard to handle with just two people.”
Montgomery noted that the court would be playing catch-up on several months of cases when the court goes into session again.
Bruhl said he and Montgomery want to have the clerks cross-trained on all of the duties required in the office, and would like to have the office fully staffed when a trainer comes from the Mississippi Judicial College to do the training.
“They haven’t been cross-trained, and we want to get that done,” Bruhl said.
“I’ve been preaching on cross-training for years, and it’s gone in one ear and out the other,” board President Larry Montgomery said, expressing approval of the training plan.
Bruhl said each of the clerks previously had tended to specialize in dealing with one of the three types of cases heard in justice court — criminal, civil or traffic.
After the training, “they won’t be able to avoid doing all three kinds of cases,” Bruhl said. “It’s going to be about $2,500 for the training, but it’s going to be money well worth it.”
Supervisor Ken Craft said the county would likely advertise the third clerk position for applications, though board attorney Conrad Mord said the county is not required to advertise.
“That’s why we’re coming to you now,” Bruhl said. “We expected you would want to advertise.”
Board members took the matter under advisement.
In other business, the board:
• Decided against pursuing a procurement card to use at online retailers such as Amazon.com.
Purchasing Clerk Hannah Bourgeois told board members that a test purchase through an online retailer using a procurement card had resulted in the county being charged sales tax, which the company would not remove.
“Only Mississippi has to honor” government tax-exempt status, Bourgeois said.
Supervisor Montgomery said the state auditor won’t allow local governments to pay sales tax.
• Approved the purchase of four sets of shirts and cargo pants for Coroner Chris Blackwell and his deputy coroners.
• Accepted a bid of $250 to sell two surplus Crown Victorias used by the sheriff’s department to Perry Barham Jr.
• Approved additions and deletions from the county inventory.
• Approved garbage credits of $384 and $333.
• Met in executive session with Walthall County Economic Development Authority board chairman Jimmy Williams and discussed a litigation matter.
