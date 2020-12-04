At The Vintage Hydrangea, you can dress and accessorize yourself. You also can dress your home for Christmas season — or all year round.
The store, in just its second year of operation, has carved a niche for itself with its selection of popular Myra bags — an inventory that is constantly turned over and renewed.
“We constantly order the Myra bags,” said store employee Pam Brister. We can’t keep them on the shelf.”
“We send an order for the Myra bags every two weeks,” said owner Lance Gatlin. “They just fly out the door.”
Going in for a Myra bag could be a great opportunity to build a whole outfit to match the bag from Vintage Hydrangea’s selection of stylish clothing and shoes.
For shoppers looking for items for the home, the East McComb store carries popular Bourbon Royalty candles in various pleasant scents.
Also, “we’re offering premade gift bags this year, and we’re doing free gift-wrapping,” Gatlin said.
For the season, “we have Christmas decor,” Brister said. “We’re also selling custom-made ornaments.”
Gatlin said the store will offer different discounts on different items each week through Christmas.
The shop at 903 S. Locust St. is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
