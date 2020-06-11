The McComb city board failed to make a quorum Tuesday night, with multiple selectmen missing the start of the board meeting by a few seconds as worried city employees gathered to hear about proposed pay cuts.
At least half of the members of a municipal board must be present in order to have an official meeting. The city board must have at least three of its six voting members to constitute the meeting.
Selectman Ted Tullos was the only voting member sitting at the table at 5:30 sharp. Selectman Shawn Williams went to the break room to get a bottle of water and returned seconds after Mayor Quordiniah Lockley banged his gavel.
Selectman Michael Cameron also made it into the board room before 5:31, just after Lockley called the meeting a bust.
Selectman Devante Johnson walked in at 5:33, but Selectman Donovan Hill did not make it to the meeting.
Selectman Ronnie Brock said he was in City Hall before the meeting started, but walked into the board room at 5:31.
Brock asked Lockley if the board could just hold the meeting anyway.
Lockley said the meeting starts at 5:30 and no later.
“Due to a lack of a quorum, we cannot proceed forward, so this meeting is over,” Lockley said. “There wasn’t a quorum at 5:30.
“Sometimes the meeting starts after 5:30,” Brock said.
“Very seldom after 5:30,” Lockley responded.
Outside City Hall afterward, Johnson talked to city employees who had intended to voice concerns over the pay cuts that the board is considering.
No city employees would speak with the Enterprise-Journal, fearing the possibility of losing their job.
City officials said they hope to finalize a plan for the employees’ reduction of hours and pay cuts, but the board had not settled on a percentage for employee pay reductions as of Wednesday.
Lockley said the board would have to hold a specially called meeting in place of Tuesday’s. The city has scheduled it for 9 a.m. Thursday.
“We are going to have a specially called meeting,” Lockley said. “They know at 5:30 that they have to be here. It makes no sense.”
Other major issues the board has on its plate for the special called meeting include the hiring of multiple police officers, the promotion of firefighters and debris removal payments.
