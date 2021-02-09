Hospital clinic treats high-risk patients

Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center is making a large step forward toward treating some COVID-19 patients by establishing an infusion suite inside the Cough and Fever Clinic, which uses monoclonal antibody therapy to significantly increase the odds for high-risk patients.
Chief Ambulatory Officer Aaron Price said the treatment is not for the average patient, but for those it can help, it does significantly. It involves injecting patients with antibodies, which should slow the replication of the virus and prevent it from causing more severe illness.
He said there will be a nurse from the hospital with training in transfusions in a separated suite of the Cough & Fever clinic to administer the treatment.
Price said hospital officials expected to have their first patients last week, noting that the way into the clinic suite is through the front door of the building, which is separate from the drive-thru section of the cough and fever clinic. “We studied this for months to try to make sure this was something we wanted to do for our patients.”
Price said this was a team effort from the health system, with different branches coming together to make it work from clinic officials to marketing members and the hospital nursing staff to bring the treatment clinic into operation.
“It has been trying to piece this all together to make sure we can appropriately do this for our patients,” Price said, noting the process started in mid-January.
Price said those who qualify can be recommended for the treatment in multiple ways, including by the nurse practitioner in the Cough & Fever Clinic, located on Harrison Avenue, or getting transferred from clinics inside and outside the Southwest system.
Price said the reason the infusion treatment is being done at the Cough & Fever clinic rather than the hospital is for the safety of patients in the hospital and those getting the treatment, noting that people getting the treatment have the virus, and the less contact inside the hospital they get, the better.
“Monoclonal antibody therapy has proven to be one of the most powerful tools in the fight against COVID-19,” SMRMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Richardson said. “For those individuals that are at high risk for complications from coronavirus infection, drugs such as Bamlanivimab and Casirivimab/Imdevimab (Regeneron) can be life-saving.”
The therapy is intended for high-risk patients that are not hospitalized, but are at risk of progressing to severe complications.
High-risk patients include those with a body mass index greater than 35, chronic kidney disease, patients receiving immunosuppression medications such as chemotherapy, those over the age of 65 — or 55 if there are other complications such as heart disease, hypertension or chronic lung disease — and younger patients with high-risk conditions such as sickle cell disease, severe obesity, heart disease, cerebral palsy or asthma.
Richardson said the treatment is meant to be given within 10 days of the onset of symptoms and significantly lowest the risk of hospitalization from the virus.
As SMRMC gears up for the specialized treatment, the state and region are experiencing gains in the slowing for coronavirus infection rates. The state had an average daily infection rate of 1,011, which was significantly lower than the previous week’s average of 1,642, which was due to four days in a row that the state had a total of under 1,000 cases.
Pike County, which has been a microcosm for the state in the past, also experienced a decrease. Last week the average daily infection rate was 11.6, down from the prior week’s 16, but Amite County had the most drastic reduction in cases, with an average of 2 a day, opposed to last week’s 7 cases a day.
“We currently have five COVID patients in the hospital, two requiring mechanical ventilation. Our ICU is no longer at full capacity. We are all cautiously optimistic that this trend will continue,” Richardson said.
Franklin County had a daily average of 2, down from last week’s 2.9, Lawrence County had an average of 4.6, down from 7.7, Lincoln County showed an average of 14.3, down from 18, Walthall County had an average of 3, almost half of last week’s 5.9 and Wilkinson County had an average of .7 cases a day, down from 1.4.
