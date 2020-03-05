A member of Summit’s town council called for unity and decorum among town officials and employees, mentioning no specific issues with anyone or any department, but strongly suggesting there’s a problem.
During Tuesday night’s work session, PaulineMonley had an item placed on the agenda that simply read “Respect in the workplace,” and it was the final topic the council addressed.
“We’re not all going to see eye to eye, but we know that the taxpayer pays our check,” she said. “I’m not going to sit around here and disrespect our colleagues because we don’t see eye to eye on things.”
Monley stared into the audience, which consisted of three residents and Police Chief Kenny Cotton, as she spoke and said she had received phone calls from residents about town employees.
“When you get phone calls and phone calls about how people are being treated … when it comes to the board, you’ve got a problem,” she said. “I know everybody has a title in front of their names but we’re all leaders.”
She noted that the town’s employee handbook mentions that “disrespect, harassment or intimidation” can result in disciplinary action by the council.
Asked about a specific department facing this issue, she said, “It’s a problem in every department.
“Some employees don’t feel comfortable talking to their peers so they’ll call the board members and see what they can do,” she said.
Councilman Lester Jones suggested town employees should bring their problems to the council.
“If it’s getting bad enough, they should come before the board,” Jones said.
Mayor Percy Robinson said he’d listen to their complaints and concerns, and if action is warranted, “I’ll bring them before the board. I’ll do it.”
Monley ended her discussion reminding everyone that “We’re all on the same team.”
Attempts to contact her Wednesday morning for more details about her concerns were not successful.
n n n
In another matter, the operator of a food truck said she wants to park it permanently at the Highway 51 site of a former restaurant that burned down.
Jennifer Tarver applied on Jan. 4 to appear before the planning commission to have a drive-in restaurant and snowball stand on Highway 51 at the former location of Wes’ Kitchen.
Zoning Administrator Wayne Parker said the business will be operated out of two trailers that are tagged in Lincoln County, where Tarver lives.
“The lot is appropriate for a business of that size,” Parker said, citing the site plan for the business.
Tarver said the restaurant, which was operated just outside of town for a couple of months, would offer daily lunch specials and short orders.
“I chose the mobile food truck because I wanted to travel at first and go to festivals, but it’s really a hassle,” she said.
Parker said the business will need an employee bathroom and Tarver said she’s put up a small building for that purpose.
She said the business would operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays.
After she spoke, resident Missy Hancock informed the board that Tarver’s brother had died just that morning.
“I want you to know that this board, we extend our condolences to you,” the mayor said.
n n n
In other business, Ryan Holmes of Dungan Engineering said a grant-funded sewer line rehab project is near completion, with contractor Greenbriar Digging finishing up final work around Peach Street, although it’s been hampered by rainy weather.
Meanwhile, a plan to install fire hydrants and upgrade water service on Sid Nash Road is slowly coming into shape, with the job of procuring easements from property owners taking longer than expected, Holmes said.
Engineers want to install new water lines across residents’ yards rather than beneath the street in an effort to reduce street repairs when water lines must be accessed.
“We’re trying not to put the water in the middle of the road,” Holmes said. “It saves money in the long run when you have to go fix it.”
Holmes also noted that a generator for the town’s wastewater treatment plant will be delivered on April 3.
And in other infrastructure news, he said his firm is working with grant writer The Ferguson Group on applying for the next round of Community Development Block Grant funds, which will go to repair the Thomas Street water tower.
n n n
The council also heard from Hancock, who reminded officials that the Pike County Board of Supervisor’s annual spring cleanup will be held next week, with efforts focused on each of the five districts, starting with District 1 on Monday and ending with District 5 on Friday.
“Just to let you know, I do have garbage bags and gloves here,” Town Clerk Deborah Price said.
