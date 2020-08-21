Two tropical disturbances could menace the Gulf of Mexico at the beginning of next week, and another is threatening to form far off in the Atlantic as the 2020 hurricane season lives up to its busy forecast.
Tropical Depression 14 was expected to strengthen over the Caribbean Sea through Saturday with speeds around 35 mph and make its way through the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days.
It was projected to make landfall as a tropical storm on Monday off the coast of Texas and Louisiana, potentially bringing rain to parts of Mississippi the beginning of next week.
Mississippi Emergency Management Director Greg Michel said Thursday that the storm should lose some intensity because it will hit Honduras, Belize and the Yucatan Peninsula over the weekend.
Tropical Depression 13 is right behind it and is expected to make landfall as a hurricane on the southern tip of Florida early next week.
The storm was expected to be upgraded to a tropical storm and move over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico today. The storm’s wind speed was 35 mph Thursday and it was moving west-northwest at 21 mph.
If the depressions grow into tropical storms, they will be named Laura and Marco.
Michel said he was more worried about Depression 13. While some forecast models have it moving up the East Coast, others show the potential for the storm to make its way across Florida and head toward Mississippi.
“It is important to check your emergency supply kits and have a plan,” he said, adding that shelters will have to remain at between 50% and 60% capacity in order to comply with public health guidelines and it is important to have an evacuation plan.
Along with the two storms making their way to the Gulf and East Coast, there is a tropical wave with a 20% chance of forming into a depression in the next 48 hours off the West Coast of Africa. It was moving between 15 to 20 mph toward the tropical Atlantic on Thursday.
