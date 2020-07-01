A pair of developers plan to establish a 69-home residential development east of McComb with houses in the $150,000 range.
Derrick Pittman of Pitt Properties told Pike County supervisors Monday about the project at 2033 Van Norman Curve named City Grove of McComb.
Project manager Erica Coles said the plan arose out of a need for reasonably-priced, good quality homes in the county.
Coles described a typical couple with combined income of $70,000 to $75,000 a year who want to own a single-family fairly modern three-bedroom, two-bath home in the $150,000 to $160,000 range.
Coles said a search of 152 Pike County real estate listings turned up only three that meet those standards.
City Grove will be located on 281⁄2 acres and include a three-acre lake, playground, picnic area and mandatory membership in a homeowners association.
“If you build it, they will come,” Coles said, who has overseen other housing developments in Atlanta.
Pittman is using Dungan Engineering, Pike National Bank and Regions Bank.
The development would use utilities from the City of McComb, Friendship Rural Water Association and Magnolia Electric Power Association and would require 19 utility easements, Pittman said.
Board president Sam Hall expressed enthusiasm about the plans.
“There’s been a need for homes in this range,” Hall said.
“That’s what we’ve been missing in this area for a long, long time.”
Pittman said he will sell both empty lots and spec houses.
Coles said she is asking supervisors for support but not funds, hoping to get a USDA grant.
“We don’t anticipate anything coming out of the county budget directly,” Coles said.
In other business, supervisors:
• Noted approval for a state health department $180,000 grant to renovate the front portion of the health department building on Presley Boulevard.
• Renewed an architectural services agreement with Cox Architecture at $150 per hour as needed.
• Approved the transfer of a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria from the sheriff’s department to North Pike School District.
• Approved payment of $294,587 to Greenbriar for work on the Gateway Industrial Park sewer project.
• Approved a right-of-way for Magnolia Electric Power Association to move and upgrade lines on Lindbergh Road.
• Agreed to buy a $255 ad in the Enterprise-Journal Pulse magazine advertising rental of the county multipurpose building.
• Noted the resignation of John R. Glapion from the sheriff’s department and the hiring of Jason Coburn in the road department.
• Approved a contract with Certified Payments to provide credit card processing services for the tax collector’s department.
• Approved payment of May invoices to Neel-Shaffer totaling $58,157.
• Heard requests from resident Jack Martin to fix holes on each end of the new McKenzie Road bridge, and to ask the Mississippi Department of Transportation to calibrate the stoplight at Fernwood-Airport Road and Highway 51, which changes after eight seconds.
