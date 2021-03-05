TYLERTOWN — Walthall County won’t provide special leave to its employees for COVID-19 isolation and quarantine anymore.
Supervisors voted unanimously on Monday to revoke the authorizaztion for administrative leave that was enacted in March last year.
With infection rates declining and vaccines becoming more readily available, “it’s my opinion that an emergency no longer exists,” board attorney Conrad Mord advised the board.
Employees who have COVID symptoms or who test positive for the virus will have to return to using sick or vacation days to have paid time off from work.
“I spoke to a labor lawyer I know about it, and he said just revoke” the special leave, Mord said.
In other business, the board:
• Approved trimming trees along the fence around the Paul Pittman Memorial Airport.
• Approved buying 3,000 gallons of airplane fuel for the airport at $3.41 per gallon.
• Approved additional wiring and equipment for the justice courtroom contingent on approval of reimbursement by the state Administrative Office of Courts or approval of other grant funding.
• Heard a request from Project Hope for funding and help in finding a larger location to hold adult education classes.
• Heard a request from Nadine Thornton for assistance to get gas service connected. She was directed to the Public Service Commission and the area community action agency.
• Paid dues for Royce McKee and George Swan to the state Civil Defense and Emergency Management Association for $40 each.
• Approved a $1,500 quote to cut and haul away a magnolia tree from the courthouse lawn and to grind the stump.
• Accepted the sole bid of Warren Paving to provide various grades of rock for road work.
• Approved registration and travel to continuing legal education sessions for Mord and Kurt Mord.
• Welcomed and thanked Jane Ard for leading a courthouse beautification committee.
• After an executive session, approved a salary and probationary period for a new employee.
