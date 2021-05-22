Mothers giving birth at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center won’t have to go through the life-changing event alone as the hospital is reviving its visitation policy for labor and delivery as COVID-19 cases drop.
The hospital’s new policy, which went into effect Thursday, allows one person to be with the mother “during labor or any point prior to delivery,” the hospital said in a statement.
They may leave and have another person take their place during this time.
After delivery, one additional visitor may come between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. After 5 p.m. only one visitor may stay.
No children under 12 may visit.
Triage patients in the ER and outpatients may have one person with them but that person cannot leave and have someone else take their place.
Only parents can visit the hospital’s nursery and NICU.
Visitors will be screened for illness upon entrance and they’ll have to wear a mask. The hospital is encouraging visitors to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
