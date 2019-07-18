A teenager suspected in connection with a June 28 shooting in McComb was reportedly arrested Tuesday in Texas.
Anthony Butler Jr., 16, of McComb, was picked up on a warrant issued by McComb police in connection with the shooting at Community Parks Apartments that wounded a 23-year-old man.
McComb police would not release the identity of the victim, but Shonda Patterson said her son, Tra’Derek Martin, was shot in the stomach during an altercation with Butler.
Police also would not confirm whether Butler was involved in the shooting that wounded Martin, but Patterson noted that her son was shot on the same day and at the same place as an earlier news release from detectives said Butler’s shooting occurred.
Detectives also would not release information about Butler’s charges or the circumstances surrounding his arrest, or whether it was in Texas, although sources familiar with the arrest confirmed that.
In their search for Butler, police described him as armed and dangerous.
Officials at the Pike County jail said he was not in custody there as of Tuesday afternoon and his name did not appear on the jail docket.
Because of Butler’s age, it is unclear whether or not he will be charged as an adult.
Pike County Youth Court Judge John Price said Butler’s case hadn’t showed up in youth court either.
“If he is at least 13 he can go directly to the circuit court,” Judge Price said. “One of the exceptions in the youth court system is the use of a deadly weapon in committing a felony, which can put a kid right into the adult system.”
