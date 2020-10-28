Students fall back into groove

With a quarter of the school year passed with students learning at home online, Summit Elementary School Principal Lakya Washington has mixed reviews.
On the one hand, virtual learning has the potential to immerse students in technology and teach them to be self-starters. On the other, it’s simply difficult to replace the experience of learning at school.
“I’m looking at it from a parent’s perspective and a principal’s perspective,” she said. “I think as a high school parent, it’s amazing for them. It’s giving them a good idea of what their post-secondary education will look like.”
Washington said her daughter, a high school student, has been thriving with virtual learning so far this school year.
But Washington is also principal of a school that teaches children as young as kindergarteners all the way through the sixth grade, so their experiences are different.
“I totally understand those parents of younger children,” Washington said. “The fourth- through sixth-graders, they are a lot more well equipped to do virtual only.”
For many of her students, school provides more than education. A day in school means children will receive two hot meals and adult supervision, which was a problem for working parents whose children had to learn at home up until last week, when the McComb School District switched to a hybrid of online and in-person instruction.
Washington said the district’s information technology department has been working closely with the curriculum department in order to livestream classes to students, most of whom have had no problem attending classes virtually since McComb has devices for nearly all of its students.
She said one facet of virtual learning that educators have noticed is that kids can be just as capable of gaming the system online as they are in class.
For instance, the school uses Google Classroom, which allows students to submit completed assignments online.
But some students will submit incomplete or blank work and show their parents the page that shows their work has been submitted to their teacher.
“Sometimes the children have a better understanding of the technology than the parents, which makes it more difficult to keep track of their school work at home,” Washington said.
Now that students are back in school, for at least part of the time, Washington said the school’s staff is focused on keeping them safe from the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think we had a pretty good week, I really do,” she said of the first week back.
Bus drivers, the cafeteria workers, the receptionist, teachers and everyone else on the payroll is pitching in with temperature checks and cleaning.
“It is all of the behind the scenes things that made it a success,” Washington said. “Teachers are taking out the garbage. Teachers are taking temperatures and making sure kids are socially distanced.
“I’ve seen a sense of community being built, which is refreshing.”
She’s also glad the school is operating on a hybrid schedule, which said makes staff feel safer.
“I am enjoying the smaller population of the hybrid,” Washington said.
And there are the irreplaceable benefits of in-person learning.
“We’re able to kind of key in on them while they’re here,” she said. “I can see this nine weeks being a success if COVID lets us stay here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.