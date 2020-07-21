Here are indictments reported recently in Pike County Circuit Court:
• Delwon Rushing, 20, and Kamron Turner, 20, both of Vicksburg, conspiracy, five counts burglary of an automobile and possession of burglary tools. On Oct. 15, 2019, they allegedly broke into Laroger Johnson’s Kia Optima, Henry Jenkins’ Ford F-150, Coeva Gatlin’s Dodge Challenger, Le Hoang’s Ford F-150 and Jessie James’ Dodge Ram.
• Brian Keith Brumfield, 44, 1035 Robinson Road, McComb, possession of marijuana.
• James N. Stewart, 27, 360 N. Prewett Road, Magnolia, failure to support minor children.
• Vinson D. Holloway, 24, 112 West Alley, McComb, burglary of a dwelling and conspiracy for a Nov. 20, 2019, break-in at the home of Georgia Cook.
• Kevin Michael Barnes, 28, 501 Beech St., Apt. 1, McComb, burglary of a dwelling for an Oct. 17, 2019, break-in at the home of Sandra Bush.
• Zadarius Washington, 26, 7052 Gladhurst Road, Magnolia, two counts felony fleeing a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle.
• Ronterius May, 30, Columbia; Alan Hawthorne, 19, Prentiss; and Demario Macks, 21, Carson, grand larceny for the Aug. 28, 2019, theft of a utility trailer from Steve Williams.
• Brandon Harris, 35, no address available, shooting into an automobile for allegedly firing into Shireva Bass’ 2007 Chrysler 300 on April 13, 2019.
• Nick J. Nicholas, 18, 707 Avenue G, McComb, possession of a stolen firearm.
• Stuart X. Tatum, 22, Baton Rouge, two counts simple assault on a law enforcement officer. On Nov. 13, 2019, he allegedly struck McComb police officers Kylene Lowe and Michael Roberts.
• Brent Bates, 34, 6096 Bates School Road, Liberty, felony fleeing a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle.
• Jerrell Brown, no age or address, conspiracy, two counts burglary of an auto and attempted burglary of an auto. On. Nov. 25, 2019, he allegedly broke into Shannon Parks’ Nissan Rogue and Peggy Travis’ Dodge Caravan and tried to break into Barbara Travis’ Dodge Ram.
• Ayanna Jackson, 25, 118 West Alley, McComb, felonious child abuse.
• Mark Kevin Clark Jr., 26, Hammond, La., uttering forgery.
• Rose Marie Jefferson, 42, 1309 Louisiana Ave., Tylertown, two counts credit card fraud.
• James R. Green Jr., 40, 4006 Van Norman Curve, McComb, touching and handling a child for lustful purposes.
• Cyran Jacolby Walker, 21, 1191 F. Fernwood Road, McComb, burglary of a dwelling and conspiracy for allegedly breaking into Brenda Sanders’ home on Dec. 19, 2018.
• Windale Morris Jr., 25, 1187 Sherman Road, Magnolia, sexual battery.
• Joanna Grace Martin, 40, burglary of a building, conspiracy and grand larceny-auto. She allegedly broke into a building owned by Larry Bruce Childers on June 30, 2019, and stole Sandra Hackleroad’s 1987 Mercury Lynx and 1988 Ford Fiesta between July 31 and Aug. 3, 2018.
• Scott Allen Bruneau, 53, Purvis, possession of stolen property.
• Jamarcus Barnes, 26, 330 S. Myrtle St., McComb, sale of heroin within 1,500 feet of a school, two counts trafficking heroin, and possession of marijuana (two counts), meth, hydrocodone (two counts), heroin and eutylone with intent to distribute.
• Hadie Varnado, 56, 2038 Ed Brumfield Road, Osyka, trafficking meth.
• Deandra McGee, 32, Kentwood, La., possession of marijuana.
• Bryan G. Williams, 32, Baton Rouge, possession of meth and marijuana.
• Leshannon D. Miller, 43, 1016 Margaret Lane, McComb, possession of meth.
• Jeremy F. Middleton, 48, 2195 Hamp Lea Road, Magnolia, possession of meth.
• Rodney Craig Lane, 64, 114 Conerly Drive, McComb, possession of cocaine and marijuana.
• Tamario Hodges, 31, 948 13th St., McComb, possession of cocaine.
• Tony Anthony Brown, 44, 514 Lakeview, McComb, possession of meth.
• Natasha Lynn Gatlin, 41, 1073 N. Schmidt Road, McComb, possession of meth.
• Abrillie D. Wilson, 25, 1524 S. Prewett St., Magnolia, possession of meth.
• Jerry Magee, 63, Indianapolis, felony fleeing a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine.
