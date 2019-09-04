LIBERTY — Tired of bouncing and bumping from one end of town to the other, officials are asking the Mississippi Department of Transportation for a total reworking of Main Street.
At the town board meeting Tuesday, Mayor Pat Talbert said he talked to an MDOT official recently and will meet with MDOT personnel next week to look at the street, which is actually Highway 24.
“It’s awful,” Talbert said. “Of course, they agree with us, but they haven’t figured out how or what they’re going to do about it.”
He said DOT has no plans to rework Main Street for at least three years. He asked aldermen to talk to legislators, the Southern District transportation commissioner and anyone else who may be able to speed up the project.
“We’re going to have to worry the tar out of a lot of people,” Talbert said.
The DOT official told him that simply overlaying the street won’t work. It needs to be completely dug up and rebuilt from scratch.
The stretch in question spans 9/10 of a mile from Tanyard Creek in the west to Velma Street in the east.
When construction does take place, rerouting trucks will be a major challenge, officials agreed. “It is non-stop all day,” said police chief Brad Bellipanni.
Former mayor Ricky Stratton suggested MDOT reconsider plans to build a bypass around town to keep truck traffic off Main Street. MDOT had planned to build a bypass to the north as part of a Highway 24 four-lane project, but none of that came to pass.
While Main Street is under the jurisdiction of the MDOT, town officials get the complaints, Talbert said.
“That’s Highway 24, but our people see it as Main Street, Liberty,” he said. “I want people to know that we are concerned about it.”
In other business, aldermen:
• Set the general revenue tax levy at 27 mills, up 2 mills from last year, and removed the 3-mill debt service tax levy for a net decrease of 1 mill. Aldermen recessed until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, to adopt the annual budget.
• Renewed annual workers compensation with Liberty Insurance at $6,082, down $1,900 from last year.
• Approved payment of $2,836 to Neel-Schaffer for work on the 2018 Community Development Block Grant to renovate the town water tank. At an Aug. 20 recessed meeting, aldermen accepted a $273,000 bid by Diamond Enterprises to do the work.
At the recessed meeting, aldermen also:
• Voted to upgrade BBI utility and court programs for $10,906.
• Approved travel for town superintendent John Wilkinson to a two-day natural gas seminar at Pearl later this month.
