Schools see uptick in quarantines

By Caleb McCluskey
Enterprise-Journal
Week 3 of the 2021-22 school year saw the most students sent into quarantine so far in some area schools, according to state health data released Tuesday.
Area schools are reported more infections last week.
Fewer than five students at McComb High School tested positive for COVID-19 last week, and the school sent 126 students into quarantine. Nine students have tested positive since the beginning of the semester.
Denman Junior High School had its first rash of coronavirus in students, with 12 testing positive last week and 112 — a little less than a third of the campus — in quarantine.
The infections so far do not appear to have hit teachers or staff, according to health data.
Kennedy Early Childhood Center had fewer than five students test positive last week. Otken Elementary had less than five students sick, with nine in quarantine.
Summit Elementary reported fewer than five new cases among students last week and had one employee and five students in quarantine.
Higgins Middle School had nine cases and 15 students in quarantine last week.
All of those schools are in the McComb School District, which has a mandatory masking policy.
The numbers don’t always accurately reflect what’s happening in schools, however. South Pike officials confirmed last week that they were sending the high school and half the junior high home for virtual learning after cases were detected on the football team.
By that measure, the virus has had a deeper impact on daily campus life there. But the numbers tell a less dramatic story: South Pike High School reported less than five students and school employees who tested positive last week, with one teacher in quarantine and 56 students in quarantine.
Superintendent Dr. Donna Scott said last week that the infections included three football players, who exposed the football team, which could have exposed many students on campus, making the move to switch to virtual learning necessary out of an abundance of caution.
Elsewhere in the South Pike School District, which also mandates mask use, Osyka Elementary reported no new cases and seven students in quarantine and less than five students and teachers or staff who tested positive for the virus.
Eva Gordon Elementary School had eight students test positive, with 35 students in quarantine last week for a total of 13 students with the virus since the beginning of the school year. The data did not specify Eva Gordon Upper Elementary or Eva Gordon Lower Elementary.
North Pike High School reported 13 students catching the virus, with no teachers or staff testing positive or having to quarantine.
North Pike Middle School reported between fewer than five cases in employees last week and eight new students cases. They have quarantined two employees and 95 of its 581 students.
North Pike Upper Elementary reported less than five cases among students and 21 in students in quarantine.
North Pike Elementary School had less than five employees and seven students test positive, with two teachers or staff and 50 students quarantined.
North Pike has a mask-optional policy.
Its elementary and high schools, with 14 cases and 24 cases since the beginning of the school year, respectively, lead all area schools in the number of infections so far.
Data wasn’t available for Parklane Academy or any other area private schools.
Last year private schools reported their infection and quarantine data to the Mid-South Association of Independent Schools, which did not make the information public or share it with the state.
MAIS officials said at the time that state mandates to report the data didn’t apply to their schools, which they said were more like private businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.