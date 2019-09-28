A McComb bus system that started in November 2018 is doing better than anticipated, said its director, Dr. Benton Thompson of Mount Zion Economic Community Center.
Community Transportation started Nov. 1 making runs three days a week, growing in February to five days a week, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. It recently expanded its hours to 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The mini-buses carried 277 people the first month, and Thompson was hoping to get that up to 1,000 in a year’s time.
Instead, he reached nearly double that number in August and expects to surpass 2,000 rides in September.
“So far, so good. Our goal is 4,000 a month,” Thompson said. “That was a 36-month goal.”
Three mini-buses make 19 stops around town, and a mini-van picks up people at their door as far off as Summit and Magnolia.
Fees are $2 per ride on regular routes, $4 to $5 for special pickup, depending on distance. Thompson said some people use the special pickup to go to and from work.
Passenger numbers have risen more or less steadily, from 277 rides in November to 1,308 in March. They took a dip in April and May when three transmissions went out, Thompson said.
“That was a rough month,” he said ruefully.
But in June, numbers surged to 1,618 and have continued to rise.
“Demand is increasing as more and more people are calling,” Thompson said. “The other day one of our 15-passenger vans had 12 people.”
The service is funded through a Mississippi Department of Transportation grant and has been approved into 2020. It should continue “as long as we can show the service is being provided and there’s an increase,” Thompson said.
His goal is to put up benches, trash receptacles and eventually canopies at all the stops, both for customer convenience and to identify that pickup points more clearly.
“I just don’t like the idea of people sitting out on the bench in the sun — it’s been so hot — or in the rain,” he said.
“That’s coming, but it just takes time.”
He said a bus service benefits businesses as well as people, since it helps people get to stores to do their shopping and saves them money so they have more to spend.
A random look at CT’s customer surveys shows many to be 60 years old and up who said they need transportation for trips to doctor offices, pharmacies, grocery stores and church. Some cited a need for weekend service. Most of those surveyed said public transportation is “very important.”
One customer commented, “There are a lot of people who need transportation.”
n n n
For more information, call 1-833-TOO-RIDE.
