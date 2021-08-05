TYLERTOWN — Veterans bring a lot of money into Walthall County, but it’s getting harder to provide the services that veterans need to keep dollars flowing in for retirement and medical costs.
“We have 703 veterans in Walthall County, and they receive $7,486,000 in pensions, medical expenses and other compensations,” county veterans services officer Winston Fortenberry told supervisors Monday. “That’s a pretty good yearly payroll. There’s more than $6 million in direct compensation.”
In order to process requests for assistance, though, Fortenberry said the former National Guard armory, where his office and the county emergency management headquarters are located, needs better internet service.
“I’m now a certified, registered veteran services officer,” Fortenberry said. “That means I can go into the files on each veteran, and if there’s a problem, I check and see why, but I have to do that electronically.”
He said the computers and internet service at the building won’t let him do what he needs to do, and federal officials in Washington have told him not to fax requests anymore, because those are unreadble.
“There’s something in the system that scrambles it,” he said.
Fortenberry said improved online access to search records and communicate with other offices could become more important soon, as his workload could increase.
“I’m one of only 18 certified veteran services officers in the state,” he said. “There are things only certified officers can do, and if more don’t get certified, people are going to be coming here from other counties to do what they need to do.”
He also told the board that he is “paying 99 percent of the budget” for his office, because his requests to purchase office supplies had been denied.
Comptroller Cindy Ginn told the board that the veteran officer’s budget did not include any money for office supplies, but that could be added into the budget.
Fortenberry said former veteran officer, the late Stanley Reeves, had used the office supplies and internet service at his insurance agency for veteran services business.
Supervisors said they would look into the internet service at the armory, and also approved a travel request for $327 for Fortenberry to attend recertification training on the Gulf Coast.
They will also consider the veteran services budget for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1.
