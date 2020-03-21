South Pike School District officials announced Friday that they would continue instruction and meal service to students even while schools remain closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Beginning Monday, teachers will assign online lessons and distribute meals, Superintendent Dr. Donna Scott said in a news release.
Some of those lessons will be in the form of the iReady online instruction and lessons may be downloaded from the school’s website.
Families without adequate internet access may contact their child’s school from 9 to 11 a.m. to pick up a packet of two weeks worth of lessons.
School staff will be in the office to answer questions by phone from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Meals will be distributed beginning Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meals will be available for any child 18 and under, regardless of whether they attend the district. Children must be present to receive a meal.
Meals distribution sites include:
• Osyka Elementary.
• Eva Gordon Cafeteria.
• Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
• Unity Baptist Church.
• St. James Missionary Baptist Church.
• Shady Grove Baptist Church.
• New Jerusalem Baptist Church.
• Sherman Missionary Baptist Church.
• Star Hill Church of Christ Holiness.
• Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
