TYLERTOWN — The Democratic municipal executive committee will decide how the selection of Ward 4’s next alderman will take place after the town election commission voided the candidacy of the Democratic primary winner on Wednesday.
Election commissioners Donis Smith, Alicia Ginn and Molly Lee voted unanimously to bar Curtis Hart Magee Jr., also known as Curtis Hart Jr., from June’s general election ballot.
Commissioners received documentation at their election certification meeting on April 13 that Hart — the name he said he preferred during the hearing — had two felony convictions, which disqualifies him from serving in an elective office under the state constitution and related statues.
In a hearing Wednesday, Hart freely admitted that he was the man convicted of two counts of conspiracy to commit the sale of cocaine in October 2007.
Hart said he had paid an attorney to pursue expungement of his record, and he thought that had been accomplished.
“I’m a high school (sports) official, and a background check is part of that,” he said. “If I had known about this, I wouldn’t have put my name in.”
Town board attorney Joseph Stinson, who served as the commission’s hearing officer, called Circuit Clerk Vernon Alford to testify.
Alford brought the files of both cases in which Hart was convicted, which resulted in concurrent sentences of 10 years, suspended, with five years’ probation and fines, fees and court costs to be paid.
Alford said Hart was not eligible for expungement of his record because he still owed more than $4,000 for both convictions combined. All conditions of a conviction have to be satisfied before an expungement can be made, he said.
“Now, I don’t care about the position,” Hart said. “I care about the people in the community who stood behind me. I will be saying ‘I’m sorry’ to all my supporters. I’m a veteran, and I understand the constitution, and I support the constitution.”
Several people spoke on Hart’s behalf during the hearing, and criticized incumbent Alderwoman Carolyn Magee, who has missed a number of meetings during this term and attended many other meetings by phone because of health problems.
“People in our community, in our ward, supported” Hart, said Shane Lewis. “The current alderman is not able to maintain her ward.
“This may not change anything. I’m sure it won’t ... This is not who he is.”
Donella Magee, Hart’s wife, also criticized Carolyn Magee’s difficulties and said the incumbent should have stepped aside.
“The only thing he wanted to do was make a difference,” Donella Magee said.
Stinson and the commission thanked the witnesses for their thoughts, but noted that, under the law, they had no choice but to disqualify Hart from the ballot.
“I appreciate that you tried to turn your life around and change your community,” commission chair Smith told Hart.
Stinson said the town’s Democratic committee can name a new nominee for the general election ballot, which would allow any other party registered in Mississippi to offer a nominee in the Ward 4 race as well.
Alternately, the committee can take no action and no candidates would be on the ballot for Ward 4 in June. In July, the board of aldermen would have to declare a vacancy, and the election commission would have to hold a special election in 30 to 45 days.
No Republican, third-party or independent candidates filed to run in Tylertown this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.