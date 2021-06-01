A Higgins Drive resident told Pike County supervisors he wants McComb city limits adjusted to put the road back inside county jurisdiction. And if it isn’t, resident Ron Gibson threatened to sue both the city and the county.
Gibson said the county maintained Higgins Drive for decades. “How did the city of McComb get hold of Higgins Drive?” he asked.
In 2017, the City of McComb adjusted city limit boundaries that ran down the middle of three streets, including Higgins Drive to Live Oak Street, due to jurisdictional confusion. The annexation moved the line to take in all of the street but not residences on the county side.
Gibson said that decision was unfair, in part because then-city attorney Wayne Dowdy also represented the county, and the then-city public works director was a former county supervisor — a situation Gibson called a conflict of interest.
Supervisors president Robert Accardo said the county had no role in the city annexation of the street.
“The city has the right to incorporate and does not have to ask the county to do it,” he said.
Gibson called the annexation “discrimination” and said it adversely affects Black residents.
He said the city added seven inches of asphalt to the street but didn’t raise the shoulder, which he claimed has been causing wrecks.
“Because we live in the county, we don’t have any say-so about the condition of the street,” Gibson said.
Dowdy said the city annexed the whole street because having the line run down the middle was a “law enforcement nightmare,” with the sheriff’s department responsible for patrolling one lane and city police the other.
Dowdy said a chancery court judge, the Attorney General and the Secretary of State all signed off on the annexation.
Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky said he went along with the annexation reluctantly.
“The only reason I agreed to do it was to get the road paved, which I had been trying to get it paved since 1999,” Bowsky said, echoing Gibson’s claim of discrimination. “This board would not pave the road because of where it was.”
Bowsky claimed the McComb Fire Department will only respond to fires on the city side of the road, but county civil defense director Richard Coghlan said all fire departments in the county have a mutual aid agreement to go outside their jurisdictions.
“I don’t know of any instance where McComb has not come to Higgins Drive,” Coghlan said.
“The street needs to be back in the county,” Gibson said.
“Absolutely,” Bowsky agreed, noting Higgins Drive is a State Aid road.
Dowdy said supervisors have no say in the matter.
“This board cannot do that,” he said.
Dowdy cited the case of Quinlivan Road, which Magnolia annexed from the county with no input from supervisors.
However, Dowdy said Bowsky can approach the city board as a private citizen asking for Higgins Drive to be moved inside the county.
Gibson said he brought his complaint to supervisors first and will go to the city board next. If he can’t get results, he said he will file a discrimination lawsuit against both entities.
In a related matter, Bowsky criticized county road manager Wendell Alexander for not cleaning up an overgrown lot and ditches at the corner of Higgins Drive and Gertman Hill Road. Bowsky said the lot is in the county, while Alexander said it’s in the city.
Alexander said he asked the McComb street foreman to clean up the lot.
Bowsky said vegetation protruding into the road is a traffic hazard.
“Somebody’s going to get hurt,” he warned.
Accardo said, “We need to know where that boundary is, and whoever is responsible needs to maintain it.”
He asked Alexander to find out which jurisdiction the corner lies in.
