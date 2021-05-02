A Pike County supervisor expressed alarm Friday over a recent incident where sheriff’s deputies held two teenaged boys at gunpoint during a search for a shooting suspect.
The boys’ mother, Shakira Speight, wrote a letter to supervisors complaining of the April 22 incident when deputies detained her sons, ages 15 and 17, as they were on the way to school.
Deputies pulled the car over at a checkpoint and, with guns drawn, removed the boys from the vehicle and handcuffed them. The boys, who were later released, were Black, while the suspect — who was caught later — was white and in his 40s.
“I’m asking the supervisors to hold the sheriff’s department accountable,” Speight wrote in her letter.
“The actions of this department have inflicted a lifelong traumatic effect on my children and I hope we’re able to prevent others from enduring the same trauma.”
Supervisor Sam Hall asked Sheriff James Brumfield for an explanation, saying, “To me that’s alarming and the community is really concerned about this. It’s a serious matter right now and I would like some kind of response because to me it doesn’t seem right. You’ve got two young men you hold your guns on. That’s not right in my sight.”
Hall cited recent incidents around the nation of police violence against Black people. He also referred to an incident a year ago when a local Black resident lodged a similar complaint with supervisors after the sheriff’s department surrounded her car.
In that case, the woman was in her vehicle at a local restaurant when deputies approached her while they were searching for a murder suspect.
Brumfield said at the time his officers were acting on a tip from the U.S. Marshal’s Office that the suspect was in the woman’s vehicle, which turned out not to be the case.
Hall said such incidents are part of a longterm pattern that’s getting worse.
“Ain’t none of y’all Black, so you don’t know what it’s like,” said Hall, who is Black. “Growing up, up until now, you don’t know what it’s like to be a Black man in America. You don’t know what it’s like to be harassed by police.”
He pressed Brumfield for a response.
“I don’t want to respond to it,” Brumfield replied. “It’s important to us, and we have responded in the newspaper and to Miss Speight also.”
In an April 24 article in the Enterprise-Journal, Chief Deputy Brad Bellipanni said, “Our deputies had dealt with the situation. It was for the safety and security of ourselves and the neighborhood. It is standard operating procedure. They were looked at and we sent them on their way.”
Hall persisted, “What are we going to do about it? My concern is treat everybody the same.”
Board president Robert Accardo said, “I don’t think you have to be Black to understand police harassment, and I’m not sure that’s what’s happening here. I’m not prepared to sit here and just second-guess the sheriffs department. You can’t just say because these young men were Black, that’s why they were pulled over.”
Accardo pointed out supervisors have no authority over the sheriff’s department. “In the final analysis this board is not the boss of the sheriff,” he said.
“We’re not the boss, but we represent the people in this community,” Hall said.
“Something has to be done. We cannot tolerate that type treatment. We need to do something to try to make the situation better.”
Brumfield said he’s already talked to Speight.
“We spoke with the mother on the scene that day and we offered to meet with her and her children,” he said.
As the discussion wound down, Accardo said, “It’s been in the paper. Attention has been called to it. At this juncture, I’m not sure what we can do. With that, I’d like to just move on.”
