Two men are recovering after being shot in a convenience store parking lot in McComb on Saturday night, police said.
Justin White and Daryl Todd suffered non-life-threatening wounds when they were shot in the parking lot of Mike’s Supermarket on South Locust Street.
They were transported to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, said McComb Police Chief Detective Victoria Carter.
White was shot in the left side of his abdomen. Police do not know where Todd’s bullet wound was.
There was no suspect in the case as of Tuesday morning, Carter said.
Officers were nearby responding to a call about loud music when the shots rang out around midnight.
“Officers had to take cover themselves,” Carter said.
She said the area, including The Spot nightclub next door, was crowded at the time, Carter said.
She also reported Tuesday that another McComb shooting victim is back in the hospital after having started physical therapy.
An unnamed 14-year-old was shot in his upper leg on Summit Street on Sunday, Sept. 27, and was taken first to Southwest Regional Medical Center then to UMMC. He was in stable condition last week and had undergone surgery and begun physical therapy.
McComb police had not spoken to the boy’s mother yet Tuesday morning and did not know his condition.
An armed robbery occurred at the Days Inn on Delaware early Saturday morning.
Carter said a suspect entered the hotel around 3 a.m. and took an undisclosed amount of money from the front desk clerk.
