Oak Forest ran all over Parklane Friday night, racking up 400 rushing yards and never attempting a pass in a 35-0 win for the visitors.
The Yellow Jackets got all the scoring they would need on the game’s first play, when wide receiver Caleb Muse swept behind the line for a handoff that he took 69 yards for a touchdown. The missed point-after left Oak Forest ahead 6-0 just seconds into the game, and the Jackets were off and running, literally.
“Our players have had to learn new schemes on both sides of the ball,” Pioneer coach Ron Rushing said after the game. “We have a very inexperienced offense. We started nine players who didn’t play any offense last year.”
Parklane showed a flash of promise on its first offensive drive, getting near midfield with the team’s longest play of the evening, a 23-yard pass from starting quarterback Will Dreher to wide receiver Bruner Rushing, but the drive stalled at the Pioneer 47.
Starting from their own 20, the Jackets pummeled the Pioneer defense, picking up five first downs onthe way to a 1-yard touchdown right up the middle by running Lawson Hendry that put Oak Forest ahead 13-0.
Parklane tried to make a game of it, embarking on their longest drive of the game after Samuel Ellis returned the kickoff about 27 yards to the Pioneer 30.
From there, Parklane mostly rode the back of running back Conner Putfark who had 11 carries for 36 yards on the drive. Dreher also had three of his five completions on the drive, towo to fullback Tyler Wooley for 10 yards, and and one to wide receiver Gavin Leggett for two yards.
Oak Forest helped the Pioneers out with three penalties on the drive, a 15-yard pass interference call and two offsides calls, the last of which put Parklane at the Jackets’ 1-yard line and saved Parklane from a yardage loss on a snap over Dreher’s head.
After taking almost nine minutes off the clock, the Pioneers’ best opportunity of the game went by the wayside, though, as Putfark was caught in the backfield for a two-yard loss, and then Parklane suffered a delay penalty that the coaching staff tried too late to avoid by calling a timeout, which was still charged to the team.
Another errant snap on fourth down ended Parklane’s scoring threat when Oak Forest recovered the ball at their own 11.
Oak Forest then marched 89 yards for another score with just 46 seconds left in the first half.
Collin Doyle returned the kickoff to Parklane’s 30, and Putfark broke a 12-yard run for a first down, but a pass to LEggett was batted away and Putfark was then stopped for no gain as the first half ended at 20-0 for Oak Forest.
Parklane went three-and-out after receiving the second-half kickoff, and Oak Forest burned about five minutes of game time on a 76-yard drive that ended on an 11-yard run by Scott White that boosted the lead to 27-0.
Rushing lifted the junior Dreher from the game to give sophomore quarterback Henry Brewer a try on the next drive, and Brewer threw an interception to Jason Pingno on fourth down on his fourth play in the game.
Four plays later, Oak Forest needed two yards on fourth down and only got one, turning the ball back over to the Pioneers, but an incompletion and two sacks led to a punt for Parklane with a minute left in the third quarter.
Then started another long march for the Jackets, 81 yards for the final touchdown and a two-point conversion that triggered MAIS’s running-clock rule.
The next four plays included two fumbles, each resulting in a change of possession, before Parklane made a final push to score.
Starting at its own 39, Parklane picked up two first downs to set up at the Jackets’ 26, but Brewer threw his second interception as time expired.
“We needed to try something new and give (Brewer) a chance,” Rushing said. “We’ll go with Will as our starter, but we’ll have situations where we need” Brewer.
Defensively, “it’s just a metter of execution,” Rushing said. “We’ve got to carry onto the field what we do in practice.”
Parklane plays North Pike on Friday at Southwest Mississippi Community College’s John I. Hurst Stadium.
Scoring summary:
OFA — 1Q, 11:46, Muse
OFA — 1Q, 4:35, Hendry
OFA — 2Q, 0:46, Hendry
OFA — 3Q, 6:12, White
OFA — 4Q, 7:41, Justin Coates
Unofficial Statistics:
Rushing
Parklane
Putfark, 53 yards, 19 carries
Dreher, 2 yards, 1 carry
Brewer, 0 yards, 3 carries
Oak Forest
Muse, 118 yards, 7 carries
Reece Wolf, 109, 7 carries
White, 82 yards, 15 carries
Hendry, 64 yards, 13 carries
Coates, 14 yards, 2 carries
Zach Starns, 3 yards, 1 carry
Dylan Armato, 0 yards, 1 carry
Receiving
Parklane
Rushing, 23 yards, 1 catch, 3 targets
Pruitt Hughes, 20 yards, 1 catch, 1 target
Wooley, 10 yards, 2 catches, 4 targets
Brent Fleming, 6 yards, 1 catch, 3 targets
Jax Albritton, 5 yards, 2 catches, 2 targets
Leggett, 2 yards, 1 catch, 2 targets
Putfark, 2 yards, 1 catch, 1 target
Kaden Iupe, 0 yards, 0 catches, 2 targets
Walker Anderson, 0 yards, 0 catches, 1 target
Passing
Parklane
Dreher, 37 yards (long of 23), 10 attempts, 5 completions
Brewer, 31 yards (long of 20), 11 attempts, 3 completions
Yardage
Parklane — 68 passing, 55 rushing; 123 total
Oak Forest — 400 rushing; 400 total
Penalties
Parklane — 3 for 15 yards
Oak Forest — 5 for 46 yards
