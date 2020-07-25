Gov. Tate Reeves placed restrictions on bars and limited crowd sizes statewide on Friday, while adding six new counties to his executive order requiring mask wearing.
“In Mississippi, our bars must look more like restaurants than mobs of COVID-19,” Reeves said.
Bars are ordered to serve only at tables and not allow anyone to sit or stand at the bar to help enforce social distancing. On top of this, bars are forbidden from selling alcohol after 11 p.m. because Reeves said that is when “we know that is when these crowds throw out social distancing.”
“These measures will allow for small businesses to be open … while limiting the spread of the virus,” he said. “We have to do things a little bit differently. We have to be willing to change the way we do things we can’t go back to life as it was a year ago.”
Reeves said he has a deep “psychological bent” againist adding these restrictions against small businesses, but he believes that’s what it will take to slow the spread among young people.
Mississippi’s most infected age group recently has been 18- to 29-year-olds.
“There is a strong viewpoint of those on the coronavirus task force … that when you look at the rising number of cases amongst the 20 to 29 crowd and you see what is happening in bars around the state … that there is a lot of spread that is happening in those facilities,” he said.
Reeves also limited crowds to 10 people indoors and 20 outdoors everywhere in Mississippi. This extends to people on private property but not to businesses that already have orders restricting them to 50% capacity.
While Pike and other Southwest Mississippi counties dodged the governors latest order on mask mandates, Calhoun, Holmes, Montgomery, Lamar, Winston and Yalobusha counties all were added Friday. Walthall County was added Monday.
There are now 29 of Mississippi’s 82 counties on the list, accounting for more than half of the state’s population.
When asked if he would extend the mask mandate state-wide, Reeves said he does not think that is the best way to proceed, but he will “consider anything” to stop the spread of the virus.
“It is not lost on me that Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Alabama has a statewide mask mandate. … I think the surgical approach is the best option we have,” he said. “My goal is to get as many Mississippians as possible to wear a mask … and I think this is the best way to do so.”
Turning to school reopenings, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said there was “some merit” to delaying the start of school, but ultimately Dobbs and Reeves feel that it is important to open safely and keep education going.
Dobbs noted that Mississippi is the ninth worst state in terms of per capita infections and third worst in the South behind Louisiana and Florida.
Meanwhile, daily case counts rose above 1,500 for the third time this week. The state confirmed 1,610 new cases and 28 new deaths on Friday. Since March, 49,663 cases and 1,463 deaths have been identified in the state.
“That is a number that is simply not sustainable,” he said. “It pushes us just shy of 6,000 cases in the last four days allow.”
One of the new deaths was in Pike County, which has seen 28 of its residents die from the virus.
This past week has been the worst in total cases counts for the county, with 107 reported since July 17, bringing the total to 685 as of Friday.
Pike County has overtaken Lincoln County in total case counts since March 11.
Lincoln County, which had topped Pike County in cases for weeks, now has 649 after adding nine cases on Friday.
Lincoln and Walthall counties also had one new death each confirmed on Friday.
Amite County added nine new cases for a total of 165, Franklin rose by one to 80, Lawrence went up by 11 to 246, Walthall County added four for a total of 382 and Wilkinson rose by five to 142.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.