By Mack Spencer
Enterprise-Journal
TYLERTOWN — An altercation between two Walthall County employees has led to charges filed in justice court.
Murel Dean Magee, who worked as the courthouse janitor, filed an affidavit on Sept. 18 with the court alleging simple assault against comptroller Cindy Ginn.
Magee alleged in her filing that Ginn on Sept. 17 “did purposely, knowingly and unlawfully attempt to put (Magee) in fear of serious bodily harm” by saying she would slap her.
Ginn told the Tylertown Times that she had an encounter with Magee, but would not elaborate further on the advice of her attorney.
Justice Court Clerk LaShunda Magee said no court date has been set, and judges Ryan Bruhl and Carl Montgomery Jr. had both recused themselves. A judge from another county will hear the case instead.
Ginn met with supervisors in executive session Wednesday on a “personnel matter.” No further details were given, and no action was reported.
Sheriff Kyle Breland said rumors that Ginn had been arrested in connection with the charge were false. The sheriff's department had no charges in connection to the case.
Magee is no longer working in the courthouse. County officials asked supervisors and Chancery Clerk Shannon Fortenberry about access to cleaning supplies during Wednesday’s meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.