While incumbent U.S. Rep. Michael Guest was elected to office with a strong showing in the Jackson suburbs in 2018, James Tulp, who is challenging Guest for the Republican nomination, is campaigning heavily in the rural counties of Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District.
In an interview with the Enterprise-Journal on Friday, Tulp said he is focusing his campaign on the towns and people he believes the Republican Party has left behind.
“I’ve learned that there’s a huge desire for representation that’s accountable to the citizens, not just the elites — to everybody, especially people outside of the Jackson metro area, not just a small group of wealthy people,” Tulp said.
Madison and Rankin counties have most of the population in the 24-county district, and that’s where Guest served as district attorney before being elected to Congress, beating five other candidates in 2018 to replace Gregg Harper, who didn’t seek re-election.
While it’s usually difficult to unseat an incumbent, Tulp is pushing hard in rural areas.
Tulp, a conservative talk radio host and a former Mississippi College instructor, said he represents a new brand of conservatism and a unique branch of the Republican Party by melding positions traditionally taken by Democrats, like labor reform and the prioritization of workers, with an “America First” campaign slogan that emphasizes a reduction in immigration while supporting traditional conservative social values.
“It’s about putting America first,” he said. “It’s about putting citizens over elites.”
He said Guest represents “country-club Republicans” who are beholden to corporate elites who desire access to a wealth of cheap and outsourced labor.
“I think the new Republican Party will be pro-worker,” he said. “It will be pro-blue collar, working class.”
Rather than provide incentives at the federal level to corporations who use those incentives to outsource local jobs, Tulp said he’ll focus on attracting industry to Mississippi’s small towns by improving infrastructure and supporting quality-of-life improvements such as the extension of broadband internet access to rural areas.
Broadband expansion could take great effect upon the daily lives of Mississippi residents, impacting everything from access to healthcare to attracting industry and improving education, he said.
Access to health insurance is one of the most pressing issues to many across Mississippi, and Tulp said he’s got an idea to help provide it — basic economic principles like supply and demand.
“One of the things that I think we could do right away, and I will push for this in Congress, is to allow everybody in Mississippi to buy health insurance across state lines,” he said.
Tulp said he will advocate for the development of the Interstate 14 corridor, running along what is now Highway 84 through Natchez and Brookhaven, eventually connecting Austin, Texas, to the east coast — and Mississippi with a variety of technological and manufacturing hot spots.
He said the development would attract industry and revive communities in southwest Mississippi by bringing back some of the 100,000 manufacturing jobs that went away statewide since 2000.
“It’s a number of factors — infrastructure is one of them and maybe the most important, but another one is education and having a skilled workforce,” he said.
Tulp said Mississippi is ready for a change in national representation and that he’s the right leader to make a difference.
“People, on a very deep level, sense that Mississippi has a tremendous amount of untapped potential,” he said. “We’ve got a great lumber industry and we’ve got a huge amount of potential for oil and gas in this area in particular and a tremendous amount of manufacturing potential as well.”
