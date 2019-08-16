After backing up and punting several times on constructing restroom facilities in city parks, city board members finally found themselves ready to start building again.
Selectmen on Tuesday night awarded a $68,000 contract to Culpepper Construction and Masonry of Poplarville to build a restroom facility in Baertown Park.
The process started in the fall with the board awarding a $23,500 contract for a Baertown restroom facility to Able Construction of Magnolia, which based its bid on a rough sketch by then-Recreation Director Ron Kessler.
The board later awarded two more such facilities to Able to build, but then rescinded those bids and put an end to construction at Baertown after that facility was deemed inadequate and unusable. What was built at Baertown has since been demolished.
The board then had McComb architect Steve Cox draw up plans for restroom facilities, for which he estimated a construction cost of about $45,000.
The first round of bids solicited for bathrooms based on Cox’s plans resulted in a low bid of $158,000 for two facilities, $79,000 each. The board rejected those bids and solicited more, getting the $68,000 bid from Culpepper.
Cox said the next lowest bids were $112,000 and $115,000.
Selectman Michael Cameron asked Cox why the bids came in so far above his original estimate.
“My first estimate was wrong,” Cox said to laughter in the board room. “There’s no better proof of that than this right here.”
The motion to accept Culpepper’s bid passed 4-1, with Cameron voting no and Donovan Hill absent.
The board voted unanimously to pay Cox $465 for his work on the project.
‘Show your mind,
not your behind’
The board also heard from Thomas “Superman” Richardson, who was promoting his “Show Your Mind and Not Your Behind” initiative.
The program seeks to erect billboards discouraging “sagging” of pants below the waist and will offer stickers for the windows of businesses that do not permit sagging in their buildings.
Richardson said there is music available to accompany the message of the billboards and stickers.
“I’ve been looking at this issue and considering an ordinance against sagging,” Selectman Devante Johnson said. “I think it will be great to partner with you.”
Board attorney Angela Cockerham said she could draft an ordinance on the topic and bring it to the work session Tuesday.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley asked how enforceable the ordinance would be, and Cockerham replied, “That depends on law enforcement.”
Cameron, owner of Cork and Cask, voiced some enthusiasm for the program as well.
“When can I get a sticker?” Cameron asked.
“Thirty days,” Richardson replied.
