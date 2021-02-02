Pike County supervisors approved plans Monday to hire four heavy equipment operators for a new “floating crew.”
The operators are new positions and will move around as needed for big jobs, while regular crews handle routine tasks, said deputy road superintendent William Simmons.
“Our crews are very small and limited when you have one or two guys with CDLs and one or two guys that know how to operate heavy equipment,” Simmons said.
“All it takes is for one key person to be out and it shuts down the whole operation.”
The road department will also advertise for a truck driver and asphalt spreader to fill two vacancies.
The heavy equipment operators and truck driver must all have Class A commercial driver’s licenses.
The road crew normally has 36 workers. The four new operators will bring that to 40.
Fire strike team
Supervisors voted to reimburse the City of McComb $1,440 for paying Jackson Communications of Pearl to reprogram radios for a countywide firefighting strike team.
Civil Defense director Richard Coghlan said team members come from fire departments around the county and receive specialized training like water rescue and rappelling.
Contacted after the meeting, team leader Stephen Adams said, “We back up all the other fire departments with fires or rescues. When a fire department has a bad structure fire or water rescue or anything like that, it’s just a team that’s trained for that.”
The team is a little more than a year old.
Supervisors also:
• Received a list of uncollectable past-due accounts totaling $3.5 million dating back over four years.
• At the request of board president Robert Accardo, passed a proclamation honoring the late justice court judge Jack Blailock.
