Property taxes in the North Pike School District as expected to go up more than a mill for this fiscal year.
District business manager Tina Griffin told board members last week that she had received millage estimates from Pike County administrator Tami Dangerfield, based on the district’s request for more than $3.8 million in operating revenue.
She said the figures she received showed that the district’s request would require 54.95 mills to fulfill, just shy of the state’s 55-mill cap for school districts.
That would be an increase of 1.01 mills from last year’s tax rate of 53.94 mills.
In addition, the district will need 11.8 mills of taxes levied for the district’s debt service, which includes principal repayment and interest on the general obligation bond that funded the new upper elementary school and other capital improvement projects, and a 3-mill note.
Debt service millage is not subject to the state cap.
The bond repayment millage was estimated at 10.07 mills, which is an increase of 0.4 mills. That was offset somewhat by the millage for the 3-mill note, which decreased 0.2 mills to 1.73 mills.
Total millage for operations and debt service would be 66.75 mills, an increase of 1.21 mills from last year’s 65.54 rate.
Griffin told board members that the request for operating millage could be lowered to lessen or eliminate that part of the tax increase, but they elected to stick with the proposed request.
Superintendent Dennis Penton reminded board members that state funding had not been finalized and would likely be cut sometime later in the year.
To help mitigate that situation, “we are putting all unnecessary purchases on hold,” he said.
