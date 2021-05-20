As McComb officials scramble to find cash to pay for the over-budget MLK gym project, the Public Works department is reconsidering equipment upgrades and infrastructure repairs.
In a bid to save some cash, city administrator David Myers asked officials at a sparsely attended city board work session Tuesday to rescind their approval of the purchase of a new tractor with a boom arm to use that money for the gym.
The board recently accepted a $1.6 million bid from MitchCo Construction Inc. of Purvis for the gym, for which officials had only budgeted around $1.3 million.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said officials would have to find the rest of the money in the general fund.
The board had approved buying a $121,905 tractor after the city’s old tractor became inoperable.
“The board instructed me to find the extra money to go along funding the deficit for the MLK center gym and for that reason I am asking the board to rescind that order buying that tractor and boom mower,” Myers said. “This $120,000 will go toward the money we need to make up that cost.”
Myers said he spoke with Public Works Director Alice Barnes before bringing it to the board, and she agreed with the decision.
Later in the meeting, Barnes made a request for the purchase of another tractor, which would have a cutter but no boom arm and would be purchased on state contract for $32,210.
Myers threw in his support of the purchase.
Barnes also noted that the city made about $39,000 during its public auction earlier this month.
Barnes also wants to purchase a new meter reader truck. She got two quotes, the lowest at $19,350 from Landers Dodge of Southaven. The cost would come from the city’s capital improvement fund rather than its general fund.
Lockley said the city budgeted for the purchase of two new meter reading trucks and asked Barnes to look into it before the next meeting and considering buying two rather than one.
Barnes also said she needed board approval to paint a water tower on Empson Drive. She noted the state requires towers be painted every five years, and the work is due.
Selectmen Michael Cameron, Donovan Hill, Devante Johnson and Ted Tullos were absent from the meeting. Selectman Shawn Williams attended by phone but left early. Selectman Ronnie Brock was the only selectman to stay for the duration of the meeting.
In other news, the board heard complaints from Elizabeth Knight, who said she had to pay her water bill twice after moving in the middle of the billing cycle; and Deanna Lewis, whose water bill jumped up to $400 during the ice storm.
