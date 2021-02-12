Sheriff’s investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who is accused of breaking into numerous vehicles in the Deerfield neighborhood west of Summit and fleeing lawmen.
Fredrick “Lil Fred” Catling, 408 New York Ave., McComb, is wanted on suspicion of 12 counts of automobile burglary, 12 counts of conspiracy to commit automobile burglary, felony fleeing and various traffic violations.
Catling is suspected of entering vehicles on the weekend of Jan. 30-31 in Pike County, a sheriff’s spokes-person said.
On Feb. 7 around 3:30 a.m., deputies saw Catling allegedly driving a white 2001 Ford Escape with Mississippi license plate PJC 7830 leaving McDonald’s on Veterans Boulevard.
Deputies tried to stop Catling, who sped away, and they pursued him into west McComb, where Catling and three passengers bailed out of the vehicle and ran into a residential area, the spokesperson said.
The sheriff’s office’s investigation of Catling’s accomplices and people who bought allegedly stolen property from the suspects is ongoing.
Anyone who bought stolen items is urged to call the sheriff’s department at (601) 783-6767 to avoid facing charges of possession of stolen property.
Catling has previously been adjudicated as an adult in Pike County Youth Court and was out on bond for automobile burglaries charges that occurred in 2020 in Pike County and a drive-by shooting charge with McComb Police Department.
The alleged shooting happened on Van Norman Curve Road, where the victim returned fire, striking Catling in the upper arm.
Anyone with information on Catling’s whereabouts or on this case is asked to call Central Dispatch at (601) 783-2323 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 684-0033.
