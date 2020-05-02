McComb’s curfew has been lifted effective immediately, following suit with the Pike County Board of Supervisors declaration.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley announced that the curfew was lifted Friday and said the action would be ratified at next Tuesday’s city board meeting, meaning there was no need for a special meeting concerning the issue.
The curfew was originally put in place exactly one month ago and closed the city down between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. every night since. The curfew was put into place originally to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but with the whole state slowly coming back to live, Lockley wanted to follow its lead.
Lockley said he has notified the McComb Police Department of the curfew being lifted as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.