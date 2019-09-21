NWS discusses weather alerts

After escaping the 2019 hurricane season unscathed so far, Pike County first responders and government officials met this week with National Weather Service meteorologists to discuss the local severe weather alert infrastructure.
Phil Grigsby and Megan Williams from the National Weather Service’s New Orleans office came to McComb Fire Station No. 4 on Wednesday to collect feedback about its warnings and alerts systems.
Meteorologists met earlier with officials in Amite County.
“We’re starting an initiative aimed at learning about your decision-making process,” Grigsby said.
The main idea is that with feedback provided by emergency response organizations in Pike County, the NWS can better assist local organizations in preparing for and responding to severe weather events by tailoring custom messages to local situations.
Pike County first responders said the NWS is doing a solid job. Officials said alerts and warnings were coming into the county with enough heads-up for local agencies to prepare, but noted the earlier an alert comes the better.
“Put it out as early as you can and be accurate,” Pike County Civil Defense Director Richard Coghlan said after the crowd was asked how early they would like to receive alerts.
Grigsby and Williams asked the room to provide details about specific flood-prone areas throughout Pike County.
Areas included in the list are southern Pike County in general, roads in Magnolia near Union Church and Highway 48 East, the South Pike School District bus barn and a nearby RV park, Robb Street Extension west of Gordon Covington Road in Summit, Delaware Avenue near Burger King in McComb, the area near the Georgia Avenue viaduct in McComb, the corner of Michigan Avenue and Elmwood Street in McComb, Park Drive at Parklane Road all the way to Highway 98 in McComb, Emerald Stateline Road and Stateline Road near Progress, areas in Osyka near the railroad tracks, areas near St. Mary’s of the Pines and Chatawa Road near Chatawa.
The presentation outlined the various alerts and messages that it regularly provides to counties and municipalities during periods of inclement weather. The presentation focused on flash flooding.
The NWS transmits flash flood emergency warnings when the flooding poses a “severe threat to life and/or catastrophic damage is occurring or imminent.” Grigsby said that a flash flood emergency may be characterized by numerous high water or swift water rescues and dam or levee failure.
A flash flood warning is issued when flash flooding is either in progress, imminent or highly likely and when conditions pose a potential threat to life or property. A warning is characterized by a “rapid and extreme flow” of water above floodlevels. A warning is triggered when rainfall tops 3 inches per hour in this area, Grigsby said.
An advisory indicates dangerous situations may arise if caution is not exercised. Advisories generally apply to instances of flood nuisance, Grigsby said.
The National Weather Service provides predictions related to excessive rainfall. On the first day of an event, the NWS issues three outlooks. After that, extended forecasts are issued twice daily.
The service also provides excessive rainfall risk categories ranging from marginal, which indicates the possibility of isolated flash flooding, to high risk which means that the NWS expects widespread flash flooding throughout a given area.
High-risk storms indicate the potential for widespread damage and the most severe weather risk. These storms are atypical, Brigsby said, coming along once every handful of years. Grigsby noted that about 90% of weather damage incidents and 40% of fatalities occur during high-risk events.
The National Weather Service will offer a new service this year, extending the copy length and detail included in WEA warnings and other messages to 360 characters. This change applies to warnings transmitted to cell phones in an area impacted by a severe weather event, Grigsby said. The NWS will host live briefings on its Facebook page during significant weather events.
“We can do local spot forecasts if the government requests it,” Grigsby said. “If you guys request it, we’ll do it.”
