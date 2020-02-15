Charvarius Ward, the starting cornerback for the Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs, returned to his hometown of McComb today, where he was celebrated with a parade and a ceremony at the stadium where he used to play high school football.
Ward rode on a float with friends and relatives as the parade made its way from downtown McComb to McComb High School's C.C. Moore Stadium.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley presented him with a key to the city and a proclamation. Ward also received proclamations from Sen. Tammy Witherspoon, D-Magnolia, and Summit Mayor Percy Robinson.
Ward is one of two Southwest Mississippi natives who played for the Chiefs. Linebacker Damien Wilson will be honored in his hometown of Gloster on Monday.
