Businesses are not immune to the effects of COVID-19, and the stores around the country are taking measures against the virus in some way, and Pike County businesses are no exception.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley in a news release Thursday urged all restaurants, bars and retail shops to voluntarily close or restrict customers to 10 or fewer and to encourage take-out or delivery services.
“I am officially requesting that the local businesses adhere to the procedures outlined by the CDC,” Lockley said. “ I am very much aware of the economic hardship that this will place on you, but it is important that you do your part in trying to reduce the spread of this virus.”
Pike County Chamber of Commerce Director Catherine Sanders recently sent a survey to chamber members, hoping to shed light on some of the issues and fears businesses owners have.
Out of the 50 businesses surveyed 60% of the owners said the virus will significantly impact revenues. Another while 31.8% said the crisis would impact them financially, but they are confident that they can weather the storm.
Another 13.6% feared the virus would put them out of business.
Another 2% said the virus would not affect them and another 2% declined to answer.
“It is important even if it were one business,” Sanders said of the percentage who feared closure.
The survey also concluded that many business owners fear for their employees, with multiple comments directing fear toward having to cut hours or lay people off due to the virus; it also concluded that cash flow was the main worry for most of the businesses and child care is their least concern.
Of the 50 who were surveyed, 55.8% of owners said they are experiencing a decrease in sales, 53.4% said they are starting to restrict their spending, 20.9% said their supply chain has already been interrupted and 16.2% said they are already closed due to the virus.
The majority of business owners said they were at least cleaning more frequently, sharing hand sanitizer with employees and customers and sharing information as they get it with the public.
Some, like Keith Guy of Guy’s Pharmacy, said his employees are cleaning regularly, and he is monitoring his employees by routinely checking their temperature and logging it to keep track of any spikes, which may indicate a sign of the virus.
Though many businesses show a decline in customers, Guy said pharmacies like his tend to be more busy as people are stocking up for the outbreak. He said it is important not to panic and hoard items, because that contributes to the quick rates of dwindling items.
Guy’s, like every other pharmacy in town, is low on alcohol, sanitizer and masks due to the outbreak, but Guy said he is trying his best to find safe places to obtain the items.
“Panic is the worst part of all of this,” Guy said.
Guy’s Pharmacy was open to the public with its normal hours, but Guy urged people to not come inside if they can help it. Instead he encourages going through the drive-thru or curbside pick up.
“I don’t really know what to expect. We haven’t expected any of this,” said Lori Kennedy, who does marketing for Guy’s. “People still need their maintenance medication as well as the other things people are looking for these days.”
Despite the hectic nature of the work Guy is in right now, he said he couldn’t be more proud of his employees.
“So proud of my team. They are stepping up and are here,” Guy said.
Guy also addressed higher prices for items that are in demand. He said he knows it is rough to pay more for sanitizer or alcohol, but he has to pay a premium price as well. He stressed that he is not and will never price gouge.
Summit Express owner Tim Stamps said that business is in a similar situation as Guy’s. The pharmacy had a busy week and has sold out of alcohol and masks and is running low on other in-demand items, but employees are trying their best to serve the community.
“People are more aware of what is going on with them, and they are definitely preparing for what may come,” Stamps said.
Despite the pressure, Stamps said everyone in the store is taking it in stride.
“So far it looks OK. We are not alarmed about it yet. Everybody’s in a good mood. They are taking it well,” Stamps said.
Like Guy, Stamps urges people to stay home unless completely necessary, but they will be open as long as they are allowed.
“It may just be a couple of us, but we will be here,” Stamps said.
Pharmacies aren’t the only businesses experiencing an influx of people. McComb Market manager John Hillyard said the store has been increasing in business steadily for a week since the virus has crept closer.
“Every day has been a little busier than before,” Hillyard said.
Because of panic shopping, Hillyard said the store has run low on essentials like water, milk, meats, bread and eggs, and now has to ration items to a limit of one per person
“Hopefully those limits won’t stay on there long but it depends on the virus,” Hillyard said.
The market recently changed its hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and employees do intense cleanings one hour before the store opens and again after closing. Employees also periodically shut down the front of the store to clean counters and commonly touched areas.
“As backed up as we are, I think it is more important to get these counters cleaned and sanitized,” Hillyard said.
Along with the reduced hours, the grocery is now designating Tuesday and Thursday for older shoppers and those with special needs. Hillyard said the store encourages people to use online orders, but to remember that slots are limited because of the influx of shoppers and reduced hours.
“We’ve seen a spike in our online orders,” he said. “We are probably 20 times more online orders than we were doing before.”
Hillyard said that while some stores are cutting shifts for their employees, the Market is keeping them around the same because of how busy the store is. In fact, he said if anything the store has had to hire more help to keep up with demand.
“Our team has been really great,” Hillyard said. “They are all pitching in and doing everything they can to help customers.”
He said people should not panic because that will only create fear and help the virus spread.
“I think everyone needs to take a step back, take a deep breath and realize we can control this,” Hillyard said. “It is unfortunate that all of this has happened, but I love the way my store has come together to take care of our customers.
“We pray for our customers and our country, we just hope that this thing is contained and we can get back with our normal lives.”
Covington’s Ace Hardware manager Jake Holloway said spring is the busiest time of year for the store, and although the virus has slowed business some, people need to come to the store in emergencies. He has noticed less elective shoppers, but people still come in looking for help fixing their homes.
“This is normally our busy time of year, but the people coming in are more cautious,” Holloway said. “If you have a leak, you have to fix it whether you are quarantined or not.”
As of Thursday, the hardware store was in full operating hours, but it’s taking more steps to keep the store clean, and he also encouraged curbside pickup or delivery when at all possible.
“We are not at that point yet,” Holloway said about closing or reducing hours. “Taking it day by day.”
He also said panicked shoppers bought most of the respirator masks weeks ago when the surgical mask shortage happened. He still has masks but he is unable to get their respirator filters.
“We are all in this together, and think about your neighbors and smile at everybody,” Holloway said. “We will come through it all OK if we stick together.”
Jerry Ivey, partner and general manager of Fitlife SportsPlex, said he heard the mayor's request to shut down all gyms.
Ivey said employees and gym members are being asked to wipe down equipment as soon as they are done using it, and employees have placed notices on every other piece of equipment to make sure people are at least 10 feet apart while working out.
Gym officials also started checking people’s temperature at the door, and if the member has a fever they are asked to go to the doctor.
Ivey also said employees provide hand sanitizer and gloves to everyone in the gym, and he is proud of the cooperation the gym has gotten with its members “using every possible protection.”
Additionally, fitness classes will have no more than nine attendees and steam rooms are closed.
“We are following directives given by the federal and state levels of government,” Ivey said in a news release.
