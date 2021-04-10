The aldermen approved multiple actions regarding the town’s Community Development Block Grant project meant for the extensive improvements to the town’s water system, including adding shutoff valves for easier cutoff during repairs.
The board authorized the town to go out to bids for the construction of the project, amended the town’s contract with WGK Engineers and made an $8,000 payment to the Ferguson Group and a $1,236 payment to WGK Engineers for the project.
“They will be putting all the electrical and equipment upgrades including putting valves on,” Mayor Allen Applewhite said. “The way it is now we don’t know where the cutoffs are, so if we wanted one water main closed we have to drain the tank.
“Now we are going to be able to isolate the different lines.”
The board approved five resolutions in order move the project forward. One gave the mayor and town clerk the authority to sign a request for cash forms and any project related documents.
]Another resolution established a code of conduct for the project that keeps anyone connected to town employees from getting money for the project. The third required the town to adopt a goal of having 10% participation from Minority owned business and 5% participation from women owned businesses in the project.
The fourth and fifth resolutions do not pertain to the project. One prohibits excessive use of force by police officers and the other establishes a fair housing agreement.
In other news, the board:
• Approved a request from Ray Gordon to move a storage building onto his property.
• Authorized Police Chief Brian Mullins to attend the annual police conference in Biloxi from June 15 to 18.
