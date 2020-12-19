McComb officials are considering an ordinance to tighten restrictions on all-terrain vehicles after selectmen recently reported instances of people illegally riding ATVs on city streets.
Police Chief Garland Ward noted that the city does not have an ordinance regarding ATVs, meaning the police department defers to state law on enforcement.
State law calls for a $25 fine on the first offense and a $50 fine on the second offense, with an option to tow the vehicle at the owner's expense.
Towing the ATV costs about $100, Ward said.
“Basically, they are not allowed on city streets,” Ward said at Tuesday night’s city board work session. “I don’t know if you want to draft a city ordinance, but we don’t have one in place.”
Ward believes ATVs need more regulation.
Selectmen asked board attorney Angela Cockerham to draft an ordinance.
“We can draft our own ordinance as it relates to ATVs, but it cannot water down the state (law). We can make it tighter,” Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said. “If you want to increase that fine, you are going to have to do an ordinance.”
Selectman Ronnie Brock said the money to tow the vehicle goes to the towing company and the only money that goes to the city is the $25 or $50 fine, so he said he would support raising the fine with a city ordinance.
Shawn Williams, the only other selectman at the meeting, said he supports a more restrictive ordinance and increased fine as well.
