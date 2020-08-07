TYLERTOWN — Walthall County officials are in line for about $324,000 in emergency management funds to cover costs related to mitigating the threat of COVID-19.
County Emergency Management Coordinator Royce McKee told supervisors Monday that the funds would be available for a variety of uses, including salaries in some instances.
He said one definite allowed use would be sanitizing county buildings, and he said the former National Guard armory, where his office is located, needs that kind of treatment.
“We had 6,000 in there when had our mask giveaway,” McKee said. “We had a lot of people in and out when they came to sign up for (individual assistance) after the storm” on Easter weekend.
Later in the meeting, supervisors speculated whether some of that funding could be used to cover back pay for employees who were off work for COVID-19 testing.
Circuit Clerk Vernon Alford asked about having reimbursement paid to both of his deputy clerks, who had been exposed to COVID-19 and then went to be tested. With rapid tests in use, both clerks got negative results the day after being tested and were out of the office only two days.
Alford said his employees were the only ones who had not been reimbursed for their testing costs, but county payroll clerk Cindy Ginn told the board she had not paid any reimbursements to employees for COVID-19 testing.
Chancery Clerk Shannon Fortinberry suggested the board should set a protocol for testing and reimbursement going forward.
She noted that her office had already been hit by COVID-19, with one deputy clerk apparently passing it to Fortinberry and another deputy.
Fortinberry had no symptoms when she went to be tested, and the doctor told her she could return to work. However, soon after, she start to feel ill and had to leave work.
She proposed that department heads approve absences for testing, with the board of supervisors being the final arbiter of reimbursement on a case-by-case basis.
“We should err on the side of caution,” Fortinberry said. “We don’t want to perpetuate the spread of this.”
Supervisor Doug Popwell said he, too, had gone for testing, and his doctor had told him he didn’t have COVID-19 and to go about his business.
“Five days later, he called and said, ‘Yes, you do’ “ have the virus, Popwell said.
Popwell offered a motion to adopt Fortinberry’s suggestion for future virus testing, and the board adopted it unanimously.
The board also voted to reimburse the testing cost for Alford’s deputy clerks.
In another matter, McKee said county engineer Jeff Dungan had provided him an estimate of about $1.2 million for storm cleanup and debris monitoring.
With a 12.5% local match required for federal and state funding assistance, the county’s cost for the cleanup will be about $150,000 if that estimate holds.
McKee also reported to the board that the county’s two emergency response trailers each need all four tires replaced, and that another supply of masks will be sent to the county to be given out to residents.
