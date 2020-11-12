North Pike officials noted athletic achievements and other news at the Nov. 5 board meeting.
Superintendent Dennis Penton noted that the football team had finished 7-2 in the regular season and tied for the district title, but got the third seed in the playoffs due to tiebreakers.
North Pike’s boys cross-country team claimed the district title and finished 13th at the state meet.
Two years after returning from two years as 5A school, North Pike learned they will remain in 4A for at least another two years.
Penton said the high school will be the second largest 4A in the state, behind Stone County.
The school’s football district will change somewhat, with Lawrence County moving out and Jackson Wingfield moving in. McComb, South Pike, Raymond and Jackson Lanier will remain.
In other business, the board:
• Learned the district will use the Schoolology program as a virtual learning management system for the district.
Schoolology will be able to incorporate Google Classroom, which much of the district has been using for online instruction.
• Reviewed a propective policy on distributing internet-compatible devices to students for classroom use or online instruction at home.
• Approved School Recognition Program salary supplements for teachers at the lower elementary school and the high school. The program gives financial incentives to teachers at schools that improved a letter grade or maintained a high letter grade on the state accountability rating system.
• Extended a timber sale contract for a piece of 16th Section land where the company, Monticello Forest Products, said weather and land conditions had kept them from being able to complete their timber cutting.
• Approved the cutting and clearing of a 15-acre tract of 16th Section that had been changed from timber to agricultural use. The leaseholder is already paying the higher agricultural use fee.
• Directed forester Baxter Rowley to speak with Magnolia Electric Power pine trees and a dead oak tree that could affect the power lines to a 16th Section leaseholder’s property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.