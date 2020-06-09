Mississippi set another single-day record for new COVID-19 cases Monday, with 498 newly confirmed infections announced on Monday as state officials stressed the need to continue to follow public health recommendations.
State health officials said 17,768 cases have been reported since March 11. Gov. Tate Reeves said 13,356 people had recovered from the virus.
“I can assure you the coronavurus is not over in our state,” Reeves said.
Pike County had seven new cases confirmed over the weekend for a total of 211.
Reeves noted that while the numbers of hospitalizations, as well as ICU beds and ventilators being used for CVID-19 patients haven’t gone up, they haven’t declined, either.
Reeves noted that newly confirmed cases seemed to be declining before Monday’s big jump, as the state saw several days last week of new case counts in the 200s, citing an apparent rise in the onset of illness in late May.
A reporter talked about being deliberately coughed on as he shopped while wearing a mask and Reeve blasted “mask shaming.”
“The story you’re telling is true and it’s wrong. If people want to wear a mask into a Walmart or into a restaurant or into any other businesses they ought to be allowed to. they ought to be credited to for doing so,” Reeves said, adding that the person wearing the mask is more likely preventing the spread of the virus than protecting themselves.
Reeves said additional restrictions placed on a handful of counties have helped stem the spread of the virus.
State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs noted that nursing homes must have had no new cases for 28 days before allowing visitors to return.
“Everybody in our state is tired of it,” Reeves said of the virus. “Everybody in our country is tired of it. I can assure you I am tired of it. However, the virus is still in our communities.”
