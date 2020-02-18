Murder trial, Day 4

By Ernest Herndon
Enterprise-Journal
Jurors in the Willie Cory Godbolt murder trial heard testimony Tuesday from one of his alleged kidnap victims in Pike County Circuit Court.
LaPeatra Stafford of Lee Drive, Bogue Chitto, testified that she was getting ready to go to bed around midnight May 27, 2017, when she heard a knock at her door.
A voice claimed to be her neighbor, but when she opened the door, she saw Godbolt holding two assault rifles.
“He said, ‘I done shot the police,’ He said he needed me to drop him off somewhere,” she said.
Leaving her three children asleep in the house, she said she got in the driver’s seat of her van with Godbolt seated behind her, headed south on Interstate 55.
They stopped behind a motel on Veterans Boulevard in McComb, where Godbolt engaged in a three-way conversation with his sister and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office employee Johnny Hall Jr., who is Godbolt’s cousin.
Stafford said Hall apparently thought Godbolt was at home, and Godbolt told him he wasn’t coming out.
She then drove to the home of Godbolt’s friend, Marvin Brumfield, on Quinlivan Road, who Godbolt made ride with them.
Godbolt discussed turning himself in, but instead made Stafford drive to the home of Shawn and Tiffany Blackwell at 1658 Coopertown Road, Brookhaven.
Godbolt told Brumfield to go to the door and summon Shawn Blackwell, but instead, she testified, Godbolt went to the door, knocked and opened fire.
Stafford drove away and called 911 to report the shootings and her kidnapping.
n n n
Brumfield testified he was at home on the night of the slayings when Godbolt and Stafford arrived.
“He told me he had shot four people,” Brumfield said. “I said, ‘Come on, you’re going to turn yourself in before somebody hurts you or you hurt somebody else.’ ”
The three headed for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, but Godbolt directed them to the Blackwellls’ home instead, saying he needed to talk to Shawn Blackwell.
But when Godbolt got out of the van, Brumfield saw him put a pistol in his belt. Brumfield grabbed Godbolt, and the two tussled.
“I was trying to keep him from going to Shawn Blackwell’s house,” Brumfield said.
But Brumfield quit when Godbolt pointed a gun at him.
Then Godbolt went to the house with a pistol and two assault rifles, and Brumfield heard several gunshots.
Brumfield called 911 and Godbolt left in another car with a “young guy,” he said.
Brumfield went in the house and saw the bodies of Jordan Blackwell, 18, and Austin Edwards, 11, dead from gunshot wounds.
Later in the night, Godbolt spoke with Brumfield on the phone.
“He said, ‘Marv, how many people have I killed?’” Brumfield testified. “I said, ‘You’ve killed six people. Come on, you need to turn yourself in.’ He said, ‘No, I’ve killed two more people. I’ve killed eight.’”
n n n
Tressie Hall Durr, the widow of Lincoln County Deputy William Durr, the first shooting victim, took the stand briefly to identify photos of items recovered from Durr’s body: a notebook, New Testament, pen, dollar bill, wedding band, pocketknife, handcuff key and wallet.
Lincoln County 911 dispatch supervisor Vicki Magee said she was summoned to the office shortly before midnight May 27.
“My dispatcher called me with an ‘officer down’ call,” she said. “Upon my arrival, the phones were going crazy.”
Assistant district attorney Robert Byrd played recordings of 911 calls from Stafford, who said Godbolt had kidnapped her; from Brumfield, reporting the shootings at the Coopertown Road address; and from Alfred Bracey, reporting the theft of his nephew’s car.
During the 911 recordings, Godbolt sat with his eyes closed, hands to his face, and appeared to wipe away a tear.
n n n
Godbolt’s sister, Shelly Porter, testified that Godbolt called her about 11:45 p.m. May 27 and told her he had “messed up.”
“He said he shot an officer, Fay and Brenda — Barbara (Fay) Mitchell and Brenda May,” Porter said.
Porter called their cousin, deputy Hall, then put the three of them on the phone together.
Hall urged Godbolt to turn himself in, but Godbolt said if officers tried to take him, “He would have to shoot them because they were going to kill him,” Porter said.
Porter said Godbolt appeared to be motivated by fear he was going to lose custody of his children.
“He said, ‘They made me do it. They’re going to take my kids,’ ” Porter said.
Defense attorney Alison Steiner tried to elicit more information about Godbolt’s motivation.
“Being a child of divorce, he was very concerned his children not have to go through that,” Steiner said.
She also pointed out that Godbolt’s father was shot and killed when Godbolt was 17.
But Assistant District Attorney Rodney Tidwell cited an incident where Godbolt’s former wife Sheena went to the hospital claiming he had hit her in the stomach.
Tidwell also pointed out that shooting victim Barbara Fay Mitchell was the last surviving grandparent of Godbolt’s children.
“And who killed her?” he asked Porter.
“Cory,” she said tearfully.
n n n
In other testimony Tuesday, Lincoln County Deputy Coroner John Riggs said he went to all three murder scenes on the night of May 27 and 28, 2017.
Riggs found four bodies at 2871 Lee Drive, and two each at 1658 Coopertown Road and 312 East Lincoln Road.
He determined the manner of death in all eight cases to be homicide, and the cause of death to be gunshot wounds.
Under cross-examination by defense attorney M.A. Bass, Riggs explained, “Homicide usually means death caused by another person. Murder is a legal term. Homicide is a medical term.”
Former dispatcher Mary Hill said she got two calls reporting the Coopertown Road killings, and a third call about an armed robbery at 82 Bracey Trail.
Wykeishia Johnson called to report a gunman stole her car, a black Kia Forte.
“He held a gun to our head and he took our car,” Johnson said on the recorded call, noting that another person was in the car.
“He had many guns, and he was not alone.” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.