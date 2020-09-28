A man serving a 20-year sentence for sex crimes committed in Pike County died late last week, according to Mississippi corrections officials.
Parchman inmate Danny Kaye Watts, 66, died Thursday evening at the prison hospital, where he had been since Sept. 17.
Watts was sentenced in Pike County in December 2008 for unlawful touching of a child and sexual battery.
The other inmate, Charles William Morris, will be buried at the prison cemetery after prison officials couldn’t locate his next of kin. Morris, 72, died Sept. 14, at Merit Health Central in Jackson.
He had been serving a life sentence for murder, plus 25 years for rape at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.
He was sentenced in November 2002 after being convicted of killing and raping a homeowner whose body was found in a shallow grave in Harrison County.
Autopsies have been ordered for both deaths, MDOC officials said.
