The Mississippi Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of a former grocery store employee who is in prison for helping orchestrate an armed robbery at his place of work.
Joshua Thames, a former assistant manager of the Piggly Wiggly in Summit, was convicted of armed robbery as well as conspiracy to commit armed robbery in 2018 and sentenced to 20 years, five suspended.
Thames was running the store in August 2018 when Patrick Burns entered dressed in black clothing, a camouflage mask and black gloves, brandishing a 9mm handgun.
Another employee hid in the freezer and called the police during the robbery.
Meanwhile, Summit police officer William Harris was checking on the store while on patrol shortly before closing time, became suspicious and interrupted the robbery.
During an initial investigation, Harris learned the person who came to pick up Thames from work was Burns’ wife, and Thames, who was friends with Burns’ son, lived with Burns. That led Harris to suspect the robbery was an inside job.
Two employees testified that Thames was not following usual protocol on the night of the robbery. They said he asked them to close 15 minutes early and locked the exit door rather than the entrance door. Thames also counted the store’s tills alone, which is unusual.
General Manager Brandon Givens testified that he had been “duped” by Thames, noting that he previously thought Thames was a trustworthy and hard-working employee.
Burns testified the robbery was Thames’ idea, while Thames said the same of Burns.
Burns’ son claimed both he and Thames lied to investigators on the scene, saying they were forced to help his father in the robbery.
Thames testified in his defense, which is the seat of his appeal.
He claimed he was barred from speaking about his instructions as assistant manager regarding robberies, as well as the procedure for counting money in the manager’s office.
State prosecutors objected to the testimony as hearsay, and the trial court agreed.
Thames asserted that because he was prevented from talking about his training, his trial was unfair because the court prevented him from presenting evidence in his defense.
Thames said that evidence would show he was not assisting the robber but instead doing as he was told by his superiors.
The appeals court agreed with Thames that the information was not hearsay, but judges failed to see how its exclusion prevented him from putting on a defense.
“We agree that Thames’ prospective testimony about his training and instruction did not constitute hearsay and should have been allowed; however, we find no prejudice resulted from this ruling,” the court said.
In other appeals court rulings handed down Tuesday, the court denied Tony Chisholm’s request for a rehearing after his appeal of insufficient evidence was denied on April 7.
Chisholm was convicted in Wilkinson County of felony fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer.
And Johnnie Earl Wheeler was denied a rehearing after his post-conviction relief appeal was denied on April 14.
Wheeler was convicted in Lincoln County for murder on Sept. 23, 1970, and has appealed and been paroled several times prior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.