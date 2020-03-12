In the mayor’s absence, McComb officials erroneously said a case of coronavirus had been detected in Pike County before retracting the statement Wednesday morning.
Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center Director of Public Relations Tina Brumfield said Wednesday a patient was tested for COVID-19, the disease associated with the coronavirus, but results came back negative and Pike County remained free of the virus as of Wednesday.
“It has been my understanding that there is a confirmed case of the coronavirus here in Pike County,” Selectman Donovan Hill said during Tuesday’s city board meeting while serving as mayor pro tem.
“It is important that we understand exactly what is going on here in our county and our city,” Hill said.
He said Southwest and a state agency confirmed the coronavirus case. When asked about the source of the confirmation, Hill said City Administrator Dirkland Smith told him about it.
“I got it from our city administrator and it was confirmed through the Southwest hospital,” Hill said.
Smith did not respond after multiple attempts to reach him.
Brumfield refuted Hill’s claim after Tuesday night’s city board meeting.
“I confirmed with our Infection Control Director Tammy Bacot, we do not have a coronavirus patient,” Brumfield said.
Reached Wednesday, Bacot said there are no cases in Mississippi, let alone Pike County.
She also said because of the nature of mandatory reporting, and the fact that every hospital in the state is using the same testing facility, there would be no way for a hospital, urgent care clinic or family doctor to confirm a case without every hospital in the state knowing about it.
Southwest also refuted the claim in a Facebook post Wednesday morning.
“Thank you to all our concerned citizens. Our first priority at SMRMC is the health and safety of our community,” the post read. “We pray the Coronavirus does not become ‘real’ in Pike County or any of the surrounding areas we serve but please know in the event we have a confirmed case, we will notify the public as soon as we are aware.
“There is no coronavirus case at Southwest Regional. Please get your news from credible sources. Please.”
Hill said in a Facebook post that city officials got their information from the Pike County Civil Defense Department.
However, Assistant Civil Defense Director Tina Reed said neither Hill nor Smith talked to her and that she talked to Mississippi Health Department to confirm there are no cases of coronavirus in Pike County.
The City of McComb responded to the hospital’s post, saying the announcement was not made to cause panic or misinform residents and that a test turned up negative.
“It has been reported that the public notice of the coronavirus was premature,” the statement from the city read. “The case in question was thought to be coronavirus but has since tested negative. No additional info had been given before the announcement.
“However, we have been informed that it is/will be classified as the flu unless the State Health Department deemed it otherwise. We have continued to look into this and other cases. Today, we reached out to the Pike County EMA (civil defense) who liaisons with the State Health Department. As of now, the case in question is negative.
“It was not our intention to cause a panic or provide misinformation as the Board of Mayor & Selectmen. Our number one concern is the safety and welfare of our citizens. We apologize and ask for your understanding.”
