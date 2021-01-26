TYLERTOWN — More of Walthall County’s road and bridge maintenance projects are underway or about to be.
County engineer Jeff Dungan told supervisors Wednesday that the State Aid-funded project to repave Darbun Road is about halfway completed, though progress was likely to be delayed by rains at the end of the week.
A similar project on Industrial Park Road will start soon, perhaps this week, he said, and plans for the emergency replacement of a bridge on Brockdale Road, which was washed out, are awaiting approval at the State Aid office in Jackson.
The installation of approach guardrails will move the Sauls Road bridge replacement project closer to completion, and Local System Bridge Program projects on Sunlight, Breland-Brown, Old Sandy Hook and Sims Thornhill roads remain in process.
A preconstruction meeting on a federal bridge replacement project for East Lexie Road will be held with Beacon Construction in Lincoln County.
The East Lexie project is one of several bundled into one federal funding allocation. The Lincoln County Board of Supervisors is acting as the fiscal agent for all of those projects.
On another matter, Dungan asked if the county had received its federal reimbursement funds for storm debris removal. County comptroller Cindy Ginn said she had received a letter saying the reimbursement was being proessed, but it had not yet been remitted to the county.
In other business, Supervisor Doug Popwell proposed that the board join Marion County supervisors in passing a reswolution urging the legislature to pass a 5-cent increase in the state gas tax to help fund road and bridge improvements.
“That really is the fairest tax, but I don’t think the governor would sign it if it passed,” Popwell said.
The board approved a resolution and directed board attorney Conrad Mord to draw up the document to send to county legislators.
