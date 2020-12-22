School virus reports showed COVID-19 transmission last week in Pike, Amite and Walthall schools was mostly steady, with only slight increases or decreases compared to the previous week.
The McComb School District, which is on a hybrid schedule of alternating days of attendance and online learning for two separate student groups, reported at least two fewer cases than the previous week.
From Dec. 7-11, McComb schools reported fewer than six new student cases of COVID-19 each at Otken and Summit elementaries and McComb High. There were fewer than six new teacher or staff cases each at Otken and the high school.
Quarantines included four students and three teachers at McComb High, six students and one teacher at Denman Junior High, seven students and one teacher at Higgins Middle, 28 students and three teachers at Summit Elementary, 23 students and three teachers at Otken Elementary and four teachers at Kennedy Early Childhood Center.
McComb schools were missing from the Mississippi State Department of Health report released last Wednesday, but school officials said the data was submitted on time as usual and attributed the error to MSDH.
McComb School District posts its weekly virus data each Friday at the website mccomb.k12.ms.us under News & Announcements.
North Pike School District, also on a hybrid schedule, reported at least one more new COVID-19 case from Dec. 7-11 as compared to the week before.
North Pike reported fewer than six new student cases each at the middle and high schools and fewer than six new teacher cases each at the high school and lower elementary.
Quarantines included 15 students and one teacher at North Pike High, 26 students and one teacher at North Pike Middle, 12 students at North Pike Upper Elementary and six students and one teacher at North Pike Elementary.
South Pike School District has had its elementary students attend in-person five days a week, while the junior high and high schools have been hybrid. The district had four more new virus cases Dec. 7-11 than the week before.
South Pike reported fewer than six student cases each at South Pike High and Eva Gordon Upper and Lower elementaries. There were fewer than six teacher cases at the high school and lower elementary.
Quarantines included eight students and six teachers at South Pike High, 37 students and one teacher at Eva Gordon Lower Elementary, five students and one teacher at Eva Gordon Upper Elementary and four students and one teacher at Osyka Elementary.
There was no data reported for South Pike Junior High for Dec. 7-11. Superintendent Dr. Donna Scott said the junior high’s data was submitted as required, and she also attributed the error to MSDH.
Walthall County schools reported the most new cases at a single school for that week, adding seven new student cases of COVID-19 and six new teacher cases at Salem Attendance Center, an increase of at least two student cases and one teacher case from the week before.
There were also fewer than six new student cases added at Tylertown High.
Quarantines included seven students and five teachers at Tylertown High, seven students and three teachers at Salem Attendance Center and four students and one teacher at Dexter Attendance Center.
There was no data reported for Tylertown Elementary or Primary schools for Dec. 7-11.
Amite County School District had the biggest decrease, with Amite County High reporting fewer than six new student cases compared to seven new student cases the week before. Amite County Elementary reported fewer than six new student cases. There were no new teacher cases reported.
Quarantines included 17 students at Amite County High and two students at Amite County Elementary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.