LIBERTY — All five incumbent aldermen are seeking reelection Tuesday, along with four other people vying for the five at-large seats.
In the running in Tuesday’s municipal elections are incumbents Charlie Brister, Walt Gaston, Bobby Hayes, Lenora Morgan and Greg Walsh.
Also running for town board are Dennis Canova, Laura Graves, Curtis Seay and John Shivers.
The top five vote-getters will win. A swearing-in ceremony will be held 5 p.m. July 1 at town hall.
Voting takes place at town hall from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Here’s a look at the candidates, starting with the incumbents:
Charlie Brister
Brister, 78, has served three terms on the board. He’s running again because “I think I can make a difference,” he said.
If reelected, his plans are “just keeping the city running and keeping finances in line,” Brister said.
“I’d love to see us be able to replace some of the water lines and sewer lines that keep breaking.”
During his tenure, “I think we’ve enhanced the riding arena at Vance park, answering people’s questions and take care of the town,” he said.
Brister’s career was in maintenance. He attends Mount Pleasant Baptist Church.
Walt Gaston
Gaston, 72, has served two terms on the town board.
“I just love the town of Liberty and enjoy being able to make it continue to be the place that it is and make it a better place,” he said.
He hopes to see more business and industry to come town.
“I also like the fact that Liberty is such a wonderful, safe town,” he said.
When he became alderman he discovered what a “tremendous responsibility” the board has toward town citizens.
“I think we have done a good job providing the basics — water, sewer, police — and kept it a wonderful little town,” Gaston said.
He is longtime pastor of Liberty and Unity Memorial Presbyterian churches.
Bobby Hayes
Hayes, 78, has served one term on the board after running twice for the office.
“I just want to try to help the city of Liberty,” he said. “I think we’ve got a lot of things going our way and I just want to be part of it and serve the city.”
If reelected, “I want to clean up Liberty,” Hayes said. “The town’s in pretty bad shape, and I’ve always been for cleaning up.
“I just want to see our town grow and move forward, prosper. We’ve got a big grocery store moving into town, a new restaurant. Things are getting better all the way around.”
In his previous term, “I just went along with what everybody else wanted to do. We don’t have any disagreements on our board. We’ve never had an argument. We work as a whole group,” Hayes said.
Lenora Morgan
Morgan, 67, has served four terms on the town board.
“I would like to see some things that we have started in this last term completed,” she said. “I love Liberty. I care about Liberty and I want to be a part of this.”
She cited new businesses like an incoming Piggly Wiggly grocery store and a seafood restaurant, as well as the recent purchase of a tractor grapple hook that will help with clean-up around town.
She looks forward to more street paving and sewer line upgrades.
Morgan is a lifelong member of Liberty Baptist Church and worked over 25 years as a hairdresser in town.
“Liberty and Amite County are home. All my family is here. My grandbabies are here,” she said.
“I feel like I have a big interest in Liberty. It’s in my heart.”
Greg Walsh
Walsh, 66, has served one term on the board.
“I’m a lifelong Liberty resident, and I want to do anything I can to try to help and promote the town,” he said.
If reelected, “I’d like to see us take a little better care of the cemetery,” he said.
He also hopes for infrastructure improvements but noted that typically means getting grants.
As a board member he helped get the town water tank refurbished and sewer system pumps updated.
Walsh is a lifelong member of Liberty Baptist Church. He and wife Brenda have been married 47 years and have four children and numerous grandchildren.
He works for Plaquemine Glass Works in Geismar, La., from which he plans to retire at the end of the year.
Dennis Canova
Canova, 64, is making first run for public office.
“I just see things here in town need to be addressed like ditches and roads, and Main Street is kind of an eyesore, and abandoned houses and grown-up yards,” Canova said. “It’s just kind of depressing. It doesn’t need to be like this. Something needs to be done.
“We’ve got a good little town here. We all get along. It’s pretty quiet. There’s no crime. It’s a nice place to live.”
He would also like to see improvements made to the water lines and other infrastructure.
“I’m just going to come in with a fresh set of eyes and try to see if we can get things done that need to be addressed,” Canova said.
Canova is retired and has been married to the former Cissy Williams for 20 years. They attend East Fork Baptist Church.
Laura Graves
Graves, 39, is making her first run for alderman, having previously run unsuccessfully for Amite County Justice Court judge.
“A young voice would be nice to be heard, just to help the city grow, see what’s needed for the kids, watch the town progress and not regress,” Graves said.
“I want to see the town do more, have more possibilities, being a good little hometown.”
She wants the board to be more involved with the police department, and would like to see officers patrol more. She also would like to see improvements at Ethel Vance Natural Area, especially its playground and ball fields.
“I’ve seen the town progress over the years,” Graves said. “Personally I would like to be part of that progression toward a better town.
“I’m polite. I’m a friendly person. I want to be a friendly face. I want people to be able to come and talk to me.”
Graves has worked in the emergency medical services field in Amite County. She is married with one child.
Curtis Seay
This is Seay’s first run for office since an unsuccessful bid for alderman in the 1980s.
“I just feel like I am now possibly able to dedicate my time and effort to the job,” said Seay, 66, who retired last year.
If elected, he said he wants to “make sure the water’s running, the sewer’s flowing and the natural gas is going. Make sure the police department and the fire department are all intact and have the stuff that they need. Make sure to appreciate the folks that keep the town running around here.”
He said he “would love to have a few more mom-and pop-businesses around here.”
Otherwise, “I’m proud of the town for being able to manage everything and I feel like I can possibly contribute to this,” he said.
Seay cited his experience running a building supply business in town for 18 years and then working in the insurance industry — “being able to manage and deal with customers and people. I just feel like I’m very capable of being able to help,” he said.
John Shivers
Shivers, 60, is making his first run for public office.
“I just see an opportunity in Liberty with where we’re situated,” he said, comparing the town to a wagon wheel with five main roads coming in. “I just think that it’s time for Liberty to take advantgage of the traffic that’s coming through.”
If elected, Shivers said he wants to promote the town.
“We have attractive things for people moving into an area to retire with low taxes, very little crime,” he said.
“I would like to bring the entire community together, work for all of the citizens, being a voice for these citizens, working in a positive, energetic manner with whatever administration is elected, and even work with the (county) supervisors jointly to put Liberty on the map.”
Shivers has been in banking for 30 years and owned a tractor business in Liberty for 20. He is past president and board member of the Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce and president of the Southwest Mississippi Children’s Advocacy Center. He’s married with one son and is a Baptist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.