Tickets are available at several local businesses for the Oct. 19 Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band concert.
Ticket sites include McComb Monument Co., First Bank’s main branch, Brookhaven Monument Co., Amite County Farm Bureau, Wall Timber, 51 Nutrition in Kentwood, La., and online at www.lynyrdskynyrdmarker.eventbrite.com.
The Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band Nuthin’ Fancy will perform in the Southwest Mississippi Fine Arts Building at 7 p.m. Also featured will be survivors, family members, rescuers and caregivers from the 1977 plane crash in Gillsburg
Tickets are $40 for standard seating, $80 for a VIP package that includes preferred seating and a meet-and-greet.
At 3 p.m. the next day, Oct. 20, a monument will be unveiled at 7364 Easley Road, Magnolia.
