McComb officials reminded residents what will and will not be accepted as contractors pick up storm debris from curbs.
Public Works Director Alice Barnes said Thursday that debris must be placed within 15 feet of the curb.
Vegetative debris such as storm-damaged trees and branches, as well as storm-damaged debris from houses not including windows, will be accepted.
Debris associated with reconstruction or demolition will not be accepted, Barnes said.
She said contractors who clean up residents yards are responsible for removing debris.
